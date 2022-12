Coming off their best rushing performance of the season, the Rams could use another productive day from their ground game. As noted in First Look, the Chargers have surrendered 127 or more rushing yards in 10 of their 15 games this season, so the opportunity is there on paper. That being said, it won't be easy – while one of those performances came this month, they also held the Colts and the Raiders to under 70 rushing yards in December.