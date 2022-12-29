Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Riley Dixon: First zero-punt game of NFL career "exciting" 

Dec 29, 2022 at 02:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Riley Dixon has been in the NFL for seven seasons and played in more than 100 games, with more than 500 career punts.

Last Sunday, the Rams punter achieved an unfamiliar first: The first zero-punt game of his NFL career.

"(It was) exciting," Dixon told theRams.com Thursday. "I mean, obviously I love what I do, but it's a good thing for our team normally as long as I'm not punting. A lot of things gotta go for go right for that. Took care of the ball offensively, and that again is another one of those things, because no punts with six picks (for example) isn't really a great day for us, you know what I mean? So it was pretty cool."

The Rams scored on each of their eight meaningful possessions in Week 16 – their ninth was the kneel-down to end the game – which left Dixon with holding duty on extra points as his primary and only responsibility by the end of the game.

"It's almost tough, because you've got to stay loose for a 3-hour game," Dixon said. "So I'm in the net, I'm stretching, I'm always ready. You're always waiting for your opportunity, but not getting one, kind of fun."

Dixon commemorated the unusual milestone by sharing a picture of him and quarterback Baker Mayfield holding up zeroes on social media, which he indicated was inspired by watching Saints punter Thomas Morstead and quarterback Drew Brees growing up. (Morstead, now with the Dolphins, also did the same with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he had a repeat achievement of the feat earlier this season).

"I always remember watching Thomas Morstead down in New Orleans with Drew Brees, and they'd always hold up the zero and post a picture after the game, and I thought, 'Man, that must be pretty cool," Dixon said. "But yeah, in my seven-year career, that was my first one."

If Dixon does punt in Week 17, it would be beneficial toward helping the Rams winning the field position battle against a Chargers offense that ranks 11th in the league in total yards of offense per game and has scored 20 or more points in 11 of its 15 games this season.

Until then, he'll appreciate this rare feat.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Larrell Murchison: "I've been waiting my whole career to make big plays like that"

Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison was happy with and is eager to build on his strong Rams debut in Week 16.

news

From the Podium: Chargers, Week 17

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield's Wednesday press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Opposing View: Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on coaching against Sean McVay

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley will coach against his former boss in Rams head coach Sean McVay for the first time in the regular season on Sunday.

news

Gran día de la defensa de los Rams contra los Broncos resaltado por las dos intercepciones de Cobie Durant, incluido el primer pick-six de su carrera en la NFL

El back defensivo novato de los Rams, Cobie Durant, realizó su mejor actuación de la temporada cuando Los Ángeles forzó cuatro pérdidas de balón de los Denver Broncos.

news

"I think he's just gone about his business the right way": Sean McVay pleased with Cam Akers' approach and performance over second half of season

Cam Akers' big day against the Broncos in Week 16 has been the highlight of a promising back half of the season overall for third-year Rams running back.

news

Rams K Matt Gay on a huge Christmas Day win, kicking in the Frozen Tundra & thoughts on the World Cup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 98

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay joins J.B. Long to talk about the team's big win against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, what it was like kicking in the cold of Lambeau Field and his break down of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

news

First Look: Rams take on Chargers on New Year's Day at SoFi Stadium

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 road game against the Chargers.

news

McVay: Larrell Murchison has "a little bit of a stinger," not expected to impact status for Week 17 vs. Chargers

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on defensive tackle Larrell Murchison coming out of Sunday's Week 16 game against the Broncos.

news

Bobby Wagner finally gets to sack Russell Wilson, and adds an interception for good measure

As teammates with the Seahawks for a decade, Bobby Wagner never got the chance to hit or sack Russell Wilson. That changed Sunday when Wagner faced Wilson as an opponent for the first time.

news

Los Rams destruyen a los Broncos 51-14 y festejan el Día de Navidad con su mejor juego de la temporada

Cam Akers y Tyler Higbee se combinan para anotar cinco touchdowns y la defensa de L.A. brilla en una tarde de 4 pases interceptados y seis capturas de QB.

Advertising