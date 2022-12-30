Injury Report 12/30: Leonard Floyd and Tyler Higbee questionable for Week 17 vs. Chargers; Higbee expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (illness) and tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) are both questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).

Floyd is dealing with "a little stomach bug," according to McVay, while Higbee is expected to play.

"Tyler's just listed as questionable because we'll be smart with him, but don't expect anything that would prevent him from being ready to roll," McVay said prior to Friday's practice.

Although defensive tackle Greg Gaines popped up on the injury report Thursday with a shoulder injury, McVay said Gaines not practicing Thursday was just the Rams "being smart" with him and that Gaines is expected to play against the Chargers.

For the Chargers, safety Derwin James Jr. (concussion) has been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough Wednesday; therefore, participation for that day is an estimation. The Chargers did not practice on Wednesday, so participation that day is also an estimation.