The Rams (6-7) host the Commanders (4-9) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff in Inglewood is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on CBS.

In advance of the contest, here are 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm.

1. Stay disciplined in the secondary

Derek Campbell/ LA Rams

As mentioned in First Look, the Commanders haven't been shy about airing it out, and quarterback Sam Howell – despite the protection issues of their offensive line – is fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 3,466. 

Howell also has plenty of talent around him between receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas, so a focused effort from the Rams' secondary will be crucial on Sunday.

2) Generate pressure

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

Washington's offensive line has allowed Howell to be sacked a league-high 58 times this season. For context, Carolina has allowed Bryce Young to be sacked 48 times. 

On paper, those struggles would suggest a big opportunity for Los Angeles' pass rush – which will be especially important given what Howell is capable of when he has had time to throw this season.

3. Clean execution offensively

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

The Commanders allow the most total yards (379.8) and points (30.4) per game in the NFL entering Week 15. Of course, the only way to take advantage of that is by not turning the ball over and keeping penalties to a minimum. 

As a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, The Wallace Firm is the go-to injury law firm serving the people of Los Angeles. Get Your WIN atWallaceWins.com.

