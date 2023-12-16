The Rams (6-7) host the Commanders (4-9) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff in Inglewood is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on CBS.
In advance of the contest, here are 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm.
As mentioned in First Look, the Commanders haven't been shy about airing it out, and quarterback Sam Howell – despite the protection issues of their offensive line – is fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 3,466.
Howell also has plenty of talent around him between receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas, so a focused effort from the Rams' secondary will be crucial on Sunday.
Washington's offensive line has allowed Howell to be sacked a league-high 58 times this season. For context, Carolina has allowed Bryce Young to be sacked 48 times.
On paper, those struggles would suggest a big opportunity for Los Angeles' pass rush – which will be especially important given what Howell is capable of when he has had time to throw this season.
The Commanders allow the most total yards (379.8) and points (30.4) per game in the NFL entering Week 15. Of course, the only way to take advantage of that is by not turning the ball over and keeping penalties to a minimum.
Los Ángeles tratará de regresar al porcentaje de .500 este domingo en el primero de dos partidos en SoFi Stadium en un lapso de cinco días
Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 15 regular season matchup between the Rams and the Commanders.
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 15 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium.
In this week's game preview, J.B. Long looks ahead to the first of two pivotal home matchups in five days, goes into detail about just how impressive Matthew Stafford's recent play has been, and explains how the Los Angeles Rams defense will look to attack Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and a pass happy Washington offense.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing his best football of the season over the last four games.
Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Week 15 press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Commanders at SoFi Stadium.
Competing to make the roster during training camp, Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is now making an impact during a critical stretch of the season.
Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams vs. Commanders on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson talks about the impact he is making down the stretch & quarterback Matthew Stafford's elite abilities that set him apart.
The Los Angeles Rams have signed long snapper Carson Tinker to their active roster.