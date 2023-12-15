Rams & Commanders battle in the first of two crucial, late-season games at SoFi Stadium | Game Preview

Howell's also surrendered a league-high 14 interceptions, four of which have been returned for touchdowns, including one in each of Washington's last three games.

The Rams have safeties in back-to-back outings, which is great, but have yet to score a non-offensive touchdown and continue to rank at the bottom tier of the league in terms of takeaways.

You Say Good Bye

So what do the Commanders have going for them as they visit SoFi Stadium for the first time?

Extra rest. Just like the Steelers, Cowboys, and Ravens before them, the Commanders had an open date to prepare for L.A.

That's right, for the fourth time this year, the Rams will play an opponent coming off a bye week.

It's extremely unfair. A huge competitive disadvantage. And I really, really hope the league makes it up to the Rams by making them do it a fifth time before the end of the season.

{Record scratch… He said, what?!}

You know, I was just thinking it would be nice to upset the two-seed on Wild Card weekend, then hit the road again to challenge the NFC's top-seed, coming off their playoff bye.

Who's with me?

Special Treatment

One factor keeping Rams fans up at night is the kicking game. And now, they're replacing a long-snapper.

We've been on this for weeks, and part of the volatility is by design. It's what the organization signed up for while searching for their kicker and punter and long-snapper of the future, all on rookie deals.

What happened in Baltimore was unfortunate but not unfathomable, giving up a 76-yard punt return touchdown in overtime. And it could have been worse, quite honestly, with two muffed punts being mercifully recovered by the Rams.

To say special teams aren't getting it done isn't just stating the obvious. It isn't specific enough to narrow our focus. Let's drill down another level to see where the most costly breakdowns are occurring.

Using Aaron Schatz's DVOA, which does a remarkable job at measuring efficiency in all verticals of team performance, here's where the Rams rank going into Week 15. (Quick crash course: DVOA is a percentage, so a special teams score of -8.3 means the Rams have been 8.3 percent below NFL average on the season. You can see that number in parentheses.)

Placekicking – 31st (-10.4)

Kickoff – 26th (-2.7)

Kick Return – 22nd (-1.1)

Punt – 32nd (-15.3)

Punt Return – 29th (-4.2)

To spell that out, the kickoff game has been mostly inconsequential. Not great, but not overly impactful.

Punt return has been a drag on results, but modestly so.

The place-kicking game has been dismal, as evidenced by the Rams being on their third kicker of the year, and even signing a fourth to the practice squad last week in Mason Crosby, who has since been released. Despite all sorts of adverse conditions in Baltimore, Lucas Havrisik had his best day in Royal and Sol, and perhaps that can be the start of something special.

As for punt cover, this is the most detrimental phase of the Rams operation, has been since the preseason, and it came to bear last Sunday.