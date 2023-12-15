Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 12/15: Rob Havenstein and Tutu Atwell questionable for Week 15 vs. Commanders; Tyler Higbee carries no injury designation

Dec 15, 2023 at 01:43 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (groin) and wide receiver Tutu Atwell (concussion) are officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, CBS).

Head coach Sean McVay said prior to Friday's practice that Atwell has not yet cleared the full concussion protocol. As for Havenstein, McVay indicated it may go all the way up to gametime to determine if he'll play.

"It's one of those deals that you're taking it a day at a time with those soft tissues, with the groin," McVay said. "So because he is such a veteran, you are definitely not going to run the risk of further exposing him to maybe any sort of setback. We're going to use all the time necessary to see if he's a go for us."

McVay also said tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) is "trending up" and should be good to go for Sunday. Higbee does not carry an injury designation on Friday's report.

For the Commanders, starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out, as well as defensive end James Smith-Williams. 

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Rob Havenstein OT Groin DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Tutu Atwell WR Concussion DNP Limited Full Questionable
Tyler Higbee TE Neck Limited Full Full -
Ben Skowronek WR Ankle Limited Limited Full -
Michael Hoecht OLB` Ankle Limited Limited Full -
Quentin Lake DB Hamstring Full Full Full -
Aaron Donald DT NIR-Resting - - DNP -
Brian Allen OL NIR-Resting - - DNP -

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Tyler Larsen C Knee Limited Limited Full -
Saahdiq Charles G Calf Full Full Full -
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. CB Elbow Full Full Full -
Charles Leno Jr. T Hip - Full Full -

