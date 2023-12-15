Injury Report 12/15: Rob Havenstein and Tutu Atwell questionable for Week 15 vs. Commanders; Tyler Higbee carries no injury designation

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (groin) and wide receiver Tutu Atwell (concussion) are officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, CBS).

Head coach Sean McVay said prior to Friday's practice that Atwell has not yet cleared the full concussion protocol. As for Havenstein, McVay indicated it may go all the way up to gametime to determine if he'll play.

"It's one of those deals that you're taking it a day at a time with those soft tissues, with the groin," McVay said. "So because he is such a veteran, you are definitely not going to run the risk of further exposing him to maybe any sort of setback. We're going to use all the time necessary to see if he's a go for us."

McVay also said tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) is "trending up" and should be good to go for Sunday. Higbee does not carry an injury designation on Friday's report.

For the Commanders, starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out, as well as defensive end James Smith-Williams.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.