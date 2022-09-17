Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

The Los Angeles Rams (0-1) are back at home this week, taking on the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1. Limit Falcons DT Grady Jarrett's impact

The Bills' pressure – and coverage structures – disrupted the Rams' ability to get wide receiver Allen Robinson II the ball and also get into any kind of rhythm. The Falcons likewise were able to mostly keep the Saints in check with theirs through the first three quarters of their game last week before the Saints broke through in the fourth quarter.

Keeping Jarrett – and the Falcons' defensive front as a whole – at bay will be essential for the Rams offense to operate to its potential.

2. Establish the run

Like any offense, having a consistent run game does multiple things: It keeps drives efficient and ahead of schedule when it comes to downs and distances, opens up the play-action game and also takes pressure off of a team's quarterback.

McVay said he wants both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be guys they heavily lean on – this is a game where having both of them playing at their best would go a long way to winning on Sunday.

3. Stay disciplined on defense

The Falcons' scheme and personnel usage, not to mention players like running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts with whom they can create mismatches, require lots of communication and discipline from opposing defenses.

Knowing where those two players are lined up, and also avoiding big plays on run-pass options and read options, will be critical to limiting big plays by Atlanta's offense and ultimately coming away with the victory.

