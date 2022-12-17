When it comes to its skill positions, Green Bay's production over the last few games has come from rookie receiver Christian Watson and running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

Watson's speed has made him a versatile weapon on jet sweeps and deep shots downfield, while Jones and Dillon pace a Packers backfield that has collectively rushed for over 100 yards in four its last five games.

If Los Angeles wants to leave Green Bay with a win Monday night, containing those three will be pivotal.