The Rams (4-9) square off against the Packers (5-8) Monday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Ahead of the contest, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm.
Rodgers' experience and playmaking ability routinely challenge opposing linebackers and defensive backs, so it will be important for those levels of the Rams defense to play a disciplined game. That includes minimizing penalties that allow for free plays that Rodgers has notoriously capitalized on throughout his NFL career.
The Packers' run defense has struggled this season, surrendering the third-most rushing yards per game in the NFL (154.8) entering Week 15. Opponents have exceeded that average eight times in 13 games, though the Bills came close to making in 9 with 153 in Week 8.
If there was a game to find offensive balance and get the run game going, this would be it.
When it comes to its skill positions, Green Bay's production over the last few games has come from rookie receiver Christian Watson and running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.
Watson's speed has made him a versatile weapon on jet sweeps and deep shots downfield, while Jones and Dillon pace a Packers backfield that has collectively rushed for over 100 yards in four its last five games.
If Los Angeles wants to leave Green Bay with a win Monday night, containing those three will be pivotal.
