From the Podium: Packers, Week 15

Dec 15, 2022 at 04:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing facing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, preparing for the cold weather forecasted in Green Bay for Monday night, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"We're going to go to an ice hockey rink. (But) no, it's a different deal (with the weather in Green Bay)." – McVay

  • Asked about preparing for the cold weather in Green Bay – the forecast currently calls for a low of 12 degrees Monday Night – McVay joked about using the above approach and that "if you got an answer for that, I'd love it."
  • "Stay warm, and then when you're out there, hopefully the adrenaline kicks in," McVay said.

"It's like chess. They're watching you just like you're watching them." – Wagner

  • Wagner said it's fun to play against quarterbacks like Rodgers when it comes to that mental battle between linebacker and quarterback at the line of scrimmage.
  • "You're trying to figure out what he sees, what he checks to, get a feel for what their gameplan is for this particular game," Wagner said.

"It's going to be nice for me, just being a really routine guy, it'll be good going into this next game, having a full week of practice and prep." – Mayfield

  • After a whirlwind first few days, Mayfield is looking forward to having a more normal routine this week.
  • "There's little things that I want to try and learn, like what certain terms mean and what it comes from," Mayfield said of learning the offensive playbook. "But when it comes down to it, it's going to be really game plan oriented."

