From the Podium: Packers, Week 15

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing facing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, preparing for the cold weather forecasted in Green Bay for Monday night, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"We're going to go to an ice hockey rink. (But) no, it's a different deal (with the weather in Green Bay)." – McVay