Injury Report 12/17: Aaron Donald, John Wolford, Marquise Copeland, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard ruled out for Monday Night Football at Packers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle), quarterback John Wolford (neck), defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) are out for Monday night's game against the Packers in Green Bay (5:15 p.m. PT, nationally on ESPN and locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles).
With Wolford out, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the team will have two quarterbacks active against the Packers in Baker Mayfield and Bryce Perkins.
Additionally, center Brian Allen (knee) is considered questionable.
For the Packers, left tackle David Bakthiari (knee, abdomen) has been ruled out.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Brian Allen
|C
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Marquise Copeland
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Leonard Floyd
|LB
|Illness
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Travin Howard
|LB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Wrist
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|David Long Jr.
|DB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Ty Nsekhe
|T
|Hip
|-
|-
|Limited
|-
|Robert Rochell
|DB
|Wrist
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|John Wolford
|QB
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|David Bakhtiari
|T
|Knee, Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Hand
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Kingsley Enagbare
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Wrist
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Elgton Jenkins
|G/T
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|-
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|-
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|Rest
|-
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Right Thumb, Rib
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Darnell Savage
|S
|Foot
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-