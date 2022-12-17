Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 12/17: Aaron Donald, John Wolford, Marquise Copeland, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard ruled out for Monday Night Football at Packers

Dec 17, 2022 at 02:56 PM
Stu Jackson
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle), quarterback John Wolford (neck), defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) are out for Monday night's game against the Packers in Green Bay (5:15 p.m. PT, nationally on ESPN and locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles).

With Wolford out, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the team will have two quarterbacks active against the Packers in Baker Mayfield and Bryce Perkins.

Additionally, center Brian Allen (knee) is considered questionable.

For the Packers, left tackle David Bakthiari (knee, abdomen) has been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Brian AllenCKneeDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Marquise CopelandDTAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Aaron DonaldDTAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Leonard FloydLBIllness--DNP-
Travin HowardLBHipDNPDNPDNPOut
Ernest JonesLBWristLimitedLimitedFull-
David Long Jr.DBGroinDNPDNPDNPOut
Ty NsekheTHip--Limited-
Robert RochellDBWristLimitedLimitedFull-
John WolfordQBNeckDNPDNPDNPOut

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
David BakhtiariTKnee, AbdomenDNPDNPDNPOut
Krys BarnesLBHandFullFullFull-
Romeo DoubsWRAnkleFullFullFull-
Kingsley EnagbareLBKneeFullFullFull-
Rudy FordSWristFullFullFull-
Elgton JenkinsG/TKneeDNPLimitedLimited-
Aaron JonesRBAnkleLimitedLimitedLimited-
Marcedes LewisTERest-DNPFull-
Aaron RodgersQBRight Thumb, RibFullFullFull-
Darnell SavageSFootFullFullFull-

Advertising