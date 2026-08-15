5 Takeaways from Rams' 20-12 preseason Week 1 win over Chiefs: Ty Simpson looks comfortable, Max Klare a trustworthy target, Xavier Smith's big punt return and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Rams' 20-12 preseason opening win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium saw plenty to like from the rookies and younger players, especially on offense. Quarterback Ty Simpson got more comfortable as the game went on, and plenty of his rookie classmates also saw action as expected, highlighted by tight end Max Klare's productive day. Wide receiver Xavier Smith also had an explosive punt return to set up one of the touchdown-scoring drives.
Here are five takeaways from the contest.
1) Simpson settles in: Though Los Angeles went 3-and-out on his first series, Simpson's second drive looked smoother, completing 4 of 4 passes for 41 yards to set up a 40-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis, and he remained in that rhythm for the rest of the game. The Alabama product finished the afternoon completing 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, both to running back Dean Connors.
2) Bennett bounces back from difficult opening drive: Getting the start on Saturday, Bennett and Los Angeles' offense went 3-and-out on their first series befor he found his rhythm on the second and led them on a 13-play, 73-yard scoring drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Mevis. After an incompletion on his first pass attempt, Bennett completed four of his next five passes (all on that second drive). He finished 4 for 6 passing for 38 yards before Simpson checked at the beginning of the Rams' third offensive possesion.
3) Trost exits game with hamstring injury: Rookie offensive lineman Keagen Trost, who started Saturday's game at right tackle, left the first quarter with a hamstring injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Blake Hance replaced Trost at right tackle.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Kansas City Chiefs for preseason Week 1 at Arrowhead Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!
4) Klare a reliable target: Targeted a team-high eight times, Klare finished with seven receptions for 37 yards – much of those from Simpson – displaying the skillset that made him look like a great fit alongside the returning personnel at tight end.
5) Smith delivers special teams highlight: A 40-yard punt return by Smith to the Kansas City 23 at the start of the fourth quarter had special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone fired up. The offense was just as excited, and capitalized with a drive that ended with Simpson's first touchdown pass of the game.