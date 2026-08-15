5 Takeaways from Rams' 20-12 preseason Week 1 win over Chiefs: Ty Simpson looks comfortable, Max Klare a trustworthy target, Xavier Smith's big punt return and more

2) Bennett bounces back from difficult opening drive: Getting the start on Saturday, Bennett and Los Angeles' offense went 3-and-out on their first series befor he found his rhythm on the second and led them on a 13-play, 73-yard scoring drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Mevis. After an incompletion on his first pass attempt, Bennett completed four of his next five passes (all on that second drive). He finished 4 for 6 passing for 38 yards before Simpson checked at the beginning of the Rams' third offensive possesion.