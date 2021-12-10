6 Questions with 6Connex: Dont'e Deayon on GoodEatz, his outgoing personality, what drives him

"It's been amazing. I've been loving every bit of it. (Laughs). Every bit of it, I've been loving it. And really just trying to maximize my opportunities, like you say. It's been a long journey, so when those opportunities come, I just always want to seize those and show up for my teammates, and earn that trust from the coaches and my teammates."

"Just the grind, the grit. The way I've been brought up by my moms. My moms, just really a little bit of everything to be honest. I try to just take all of that and hone it into my play and into my mindset and know that, 'Aye, it's going to get better tomorrow,' so when I wake up, I got a smile on my face. 'Aye, it's going to be better tomorrow, tomorrow's going to be better than the last day.' Just that mindset of the next day is going to be better than my last, and literally working on trying to improve each day, that's just been my grind."