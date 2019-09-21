7 things about Brandin Cooks

Brandin: You know you got A.D. just, freak, so if there's anything that has to do with physical strength, you got him. You got Cooper Kupp. Look how smart he is and so he can probably start a fire with just wood. And then I'll take Robe because if he has to get through any nooks and crannies, it'd be him. And Marcus Peters, he can talk his way out of anything. Just in case we run into a wild animal or something. And then me, I feel like I can speak different languages.