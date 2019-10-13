8 things about Morgan Fox

Each week during the season, we interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off of it. Team Reporter, Sarina Morales, asks the questions fans want to know, in a fun and conversational interview. This week, Defensive End, Morgan Fox spoke to Sarina about why he went to the barber, the best way to get rid of dog hair, and what makes coming to work easy.
I think all of us are instigators. There's not really a designated role for anyone, it's like a tank of piranhas... Morgan Fox
Sarina: Let's get the record straight. Are you related to Megan Fox?
Morgan: Absolutely not. Not at all.
Sarina: How often do you get that question?
Morgan: At least once a week.
Sarina: Really?
Morgan: Since middle school.
Sarina: Blame her for just being so popular.
Morgan: Yeah, being famous.
Sarina: How has your last name affected your life then outside of people thinking you're related to Megan Fox? Because Fox is a cool last name.
Morgan: Other than people saying it's a cool last name, it really hasn't affected me too much.
Sarina: Your Twitter account or something.
Morgan: Nothing, really. I've just had a cool nickname my whole life.
Sarina: Foxy?
Morgan: Yep.
Sarina: You go from being undrafted and then you're out all of last season (from injury) and [now this year, you get] your first start. What does this game do for you?
Morgan: It just makes you appreciate everything. [If] you were hurt doing another job or something, you wouldn't be as excited to get back to work and be around the same people, so I think the game and just being here makes it a lot easier going through all the different things and trials.
Sarina: I never even thought about that. In any other job you get a paper cut. It's not really the same as like, "Oh, I'm physically going back to do something."
Morgan: Yeah. No, it's like you get hurt doing construction or working a desk job or something, you wouldn't be as stoked to get back to work.
Sarina: You are a proud dog owner. What is the best and worst thing about having dogs?
Morgan: The worst thing has to be all the fur and then the best thing, is like the funny stuff dogs do on the side, it's like stuff that you don't ever [think of]... You wish you caught on video or something. Just the crazy stuff your dogs will do and you'll just look at them and be like, "Bro, what are you doing?"
Sarina: Give me, give me an example of [a] crazy thing you did not capture your dog doing on a random day.
Morgan: Oh, like my pointer he'll just lay on his back and just stare at the ceiling with his tongue out the side of his mouth and then he'll just start rolling on his back. But he's not itchy, he's just rolling and then he'll look at me and stop and stare at me and then he'll go right back to doing the same thing.
Sarina: Is there a secret to controlling the fur problem?
Morgan: No, shave your dog.
Sarina: Speaking of shaving, you probably [have] one of the best hair games on the team. Do you agree?
Morgan: Besides Austin Blythe? (Austin Blythe is standing behind Morgan)
Sarina: Besides Austin Blythe, you have, on the defensive side of things, one of the best hair games on the team. When did you start having a sense of style?
Morgan: I don't know. My little sisters helped me out with that since I was younger.
Sarina: They cut your hair?
Morgan: (Ha) So no… I just, you know, I had a goofy haircut my rookie year and my senior year of college and I was like, "You know what? I am a professional, I should probably get a decent haircut".
Sarina: So you went to a proper barber out here?
Morgan: Yeah.
Sarina: Right, because I think Higbee, you... There's a couple of you guys, I'm like, "That's some nice coiffed hair you got there".
Morgan: If you're going to do it, you got to do it right.
Sarina: The part means something.
Morgan: Yeah.
Sarina: Being a great D-lineman, what's the secret sauce…
Morgan: I think a lot of it's just work, there really is no secret to it. It's just working, and a lot of the things that make people great comes from just repetition and hard work, and being willing to be coached and adapt. Being a D-lineman is all about adapting to how guys are going to attack you versus how you're going to break them down. So, being smart and willing to work and being very attentive to detail, I think is really what makes a D-lineman great.
(Assistant Head Coach Joe Barry walks by)
Joe Barry: Dude Morgan Fox is such a stud.
Sarina: The words of Joe Barry himself.
Morgan: The great Joe B.
Joe Barry: And Sarina Morales
Sarina: Thank you. I was waiting for that. (laughs)
Sarina: Post football, what are you thinking?
Morgan: I don't know, to be honest with you. That's something that I try to think about... but I also try not to think about it.
Sarina: It's weird
Morgan: It's really weird. I don't know what I'm going to do. I've thought about it. I don't know what I'd want to do. Sometimes I'm like, "You know what, I want to do nothing" And other times I'd definitely like to open something up. I don't know what kind of business or run a cool business in a town or something. But who knows? That's something I'll have to hopefully think about a little later down the road.
Sarina: For sure. I know some of the guys are like, "Oh, I've already started a trucking business" or they're doing [side business projects].
Morgan: I wouldn't mind doing something in housing.
Sarina: Real estate?
Morgan: Real estate wouldn't be bad. I got a lot of people I know that are good at construction, have some knowledge in that area so I wouldn't mind doing that.
Sarina: I like that, Fox Homes. And then what's your favorite part of this D line group chat? Because I know it exists. So what is your role in that group chat?
Morgan: I don't know what group chat you're talking about.
Sarina: Okay, so sorry. What role do you play in air quotes "group chat" are you the [one] poking [fueling the fire]
Morgan: I think all of us are instigators. There's not really a designated role for anyone, it's like a tank of piranhas. It's just anything that happens it's going to be... someone's going to instigate something. But it's all fun, It's all out of love, you know what I mean? That's the best part of this group is everybody knows it is lighthearted and good people to be around and fun to be around. So not ever too serious and everyone knows it's all out of love.
Sarina: Can you just [get the record straight] about [Aaron Donald] Because I know and you know, he is the number one instigator of all things.
Morgan: No, I don't know what you're talking about.
Sarina: Perfect.