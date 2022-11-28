Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Aaron Donald sustained ankle sprain vs. Chiefs, plus updates on Lance McCutcheon and Terrell Lewis

Nov 28, 2022 at 03:17 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Monday that defensive lineman Aaron Donald sustained an ankle sprain in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

McVay said Donald is still meeting with doctors and getting the necessary scans done, but it's looking like a high ankle sprain based on what's been communicated to McVay by the Rams medical staff.

McVay said he'll have more information on Donald's status on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the shoulder injury that wide receiver Lance McCutcheon exited Sunday's game with was an AC sprain. McCutcheon is considered day-to-day, per McVay.

Additionally, McVay said outside linebacker Terrell Lewis "had a little bit of a disc bulge" in his back that limited his ability to move around against the Chiefs. In that contest, Lewis wound up playing only 14 of Los Angeles' 76 defensive snaps (18 percent) while Michael Hoecht played 64 of 76 (84 percent).

McVay also said there might be "a chance" for center Brian Allen (thumb) to return to the starting lineup this week.

There no update on quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck), who remains in the concussion protocol, per McVay.

