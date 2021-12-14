Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald's dominance helps deliver Rams primetime win over Cardinals 

Dec 14, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Already short-handed with three starters placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend, the Rams saw two more join them early Monday afternoon in tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ and cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿.

"Found that out, it was definitely shocking," Rams defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ said. "Jalen sent a text to me, and I told him we was going to hold it down for him."

Donald certainly did his part with a tone-setting, three-sack performance in Los Angeles' 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals Monday night at State Farm Stadium.

And he didn't wait long to do so, either.

His first sack came on the first play of the game, as Donald bull-dozed Cardinals right guard Max Garcia into quarterback Kyler Murray on the very first play of the game.

Late in the first quarter, he used a spin move to disrupt his blocker and pressure Murray, then tipped Murray's pass intended for tight end Zach Ertz, leading to a goal-line interception and 31-yard return by Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones. The ensuing drive ended with the Rams' first points, a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"I've seen it from afar, I've seen it up close," Stafford said postgame. "I mean, I've been on the other end of that dang thing. No, he's a special player, he's a great teammate, a great leader on that defense really without saying much. He just goes out there and plays and plays at a high level."

Sack No. 2 for Donald led to a 55-yard field goal and 10-3 Rams lead midway through the second quarter. He then bookended the performance with the game-clinching sack for his third of the game.

Overall, it brought Donald to 10 sacks this season, marking his fifth-straight season with double digits in that category.

"I felt good man," Donald said. "Definitely had some one-on-one opportunities and took advantage of them."

Given the number of key absences Monday night, the Rams would be counting on both young and veteran players to step up.

Donald rose to the occasion.

"That's what the best do. They play their best when their best is required," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "We talk about competitive greatness all the time. This guy is the epitome of competitive greatness. Really proud at Aaron, not at all surprised. He's a special player, special person. You felt his presence from the very first snap and then to the last one. He was outstanding tonight. If he doesn't win 'NFC Defensive Player of the Week', something is wrong."

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford y Aaron Donald lideran a los Rams en Arizona, donde ganan a pesar de múltiples ausencias

El equipo de Sean McVay se sobrepone a la adversidad para tumbar al conjunto con mejor récord de la NFL en un memorable juego de Monday Night Football.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. react to Week 14 win over Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s postgame press conferences following Monday night's 30-23 win over the Cardinals.
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 30-23 in Monday Night Football thriller

Another complementary performance from all three phases helped the Rams come away with a victory in Week 14 and move to 9-4 on the season. 
news

Cooper Kupp surpasses 5,000 career receiving yards

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp reached an impressive milestone in Monday night's game against the Cardinals. 
news

Brian Allen and Terrell Lewis inactive for Monday Night Football at Cardinals

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Monday night's Week 14 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
news

Rams place Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee on Reserve/COVID-19 list, activate Justin Hollins from Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated linebacker Justin Hollins from Injured Reserve.
news

Los Rams necesitan su mejor juego del año para frenar el vuelo de los Cardinals en batalla de Monday Night Football

El partido en el desierto es la última llamada para Los Ángeles en la pelea por la División Oeste; tener el balón y frenar las escapadas de Kyler Murray se antoja indispensable 
news

Injury Report 12/11: Brian Allen doubtful, Terrell Lewis and Dont'e Deayon questionable for Monday Night Football at Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams place Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 list and Robert Rochell on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and cornerback Robert Rochell on injured reserve. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Week 14 Preview: Rams look for balanced attack against Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Heading into Monday Night's showdown against Arizona, J.B. Long looks at what to expect from the Rams running attack, if L.A. may have suddenly found their new identity, and why a Rams win would have special significance for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Advertising