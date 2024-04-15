 Skip to main content
Alaric Jackson signs restricted free agent tender; Ronnie Rivers signs exclusive rights free agent tender

Apr 15, 2024 at 11:20 AM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson on Monday officially signed his restricted free agent tender.

**77 - OT Alaric Jackson**

Alaric Jackson

#77 OL

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 285 lbs
  • College: Iowa

Placed on Jackson on March 12, that second-round tender is for 1 year and worth the greater of at least $4,890,000 or 110 percent of the player's prior-year base salary.

Los Angeles' starting left tackle in all 15 regular season games he played in as well as their wild-card playoff game against the Lions, Jackson played an important part in the Rams offensive line allow the seventh-lowest sack rate in the NFL last season at 5.5 percent. Individually, he tied for first in fewest sacks allowed (1.0) among offensive tackles who played at least 500 snaps last season.

Jackson has started in 21 of 27 games played through three seasons with the Rams since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2021.

An exclusive rights free agent, Ronnie Rivers was originally tendered on Feb. 23. An exclusive rights free agent is any player with less than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

**30 - RB Ronnie Rivers**

Ronnie Rivers

#20 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Fresno State

Rivers recorded 32 carries for 129 yards, plus five receptions for 22 yards in a reserve role in Los Angeles' running back rotation last season and also saw action on special teams. He has registered 41 carries for 150 yards and 10 receptions for 51 yards through two seasons with the Rams.

