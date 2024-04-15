Alaric Jackson signs restricted free agent tender; Ronnie Rivers signs exclusive rights free agent tender

Placed on Jackson on March 12, that second-round tender is for 1 year and worth the greater of at least $4,890,000 or 110 percent of the player's prior-year base salary.

Los Angeles' starting left tackle in all 15 regular season games he played in as well as their wild-card playoff game against the Lions, Jackson played an important part in the Rams offensive line allow the seventh-lowest sack rate in the NFL last season at 5.5 percent. Individually, he tied for first in fewest sacks allowed (1.0) among offensive tackles who played at least 500 snaps last season.

Jackson has started in 21 of 27 games played through three seasons with the Rams since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2021.