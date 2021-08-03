Ben Skowronek stands out, defensive backs make plays: 10 Observations from Day 5 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

2) Another interception for Jalen Ramsey﻿: The sixth-year cornerback jumped a Wolford pass for his second-consecutive practice with a pick.

3) Kareem Orr joins the pick party: During that same session, the second-year defensive back snagged an interception on the opposite sideline.

4) Directing traffic: Quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿'s most impressive throw of the day came during the redzone period, when after rolling out to his right, went back to his left and directed wide receiver Van Jefferson﻿with him. End result: Stafford finding Jefferson for the diving, toe-drag touchdown, despite cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿being in great position and appearing to partially deflect the pass.

5) Not just a deep threat: Wide receiver DeSean Jackson stretched out his hands to make an impressive grab over the middle off a Stafford pass. Both in training camp and throughout his career, much has been made of his explosive plays downfield, but he has shown he's capable of making plays at the short and intermediate levels of the field, too.

6) Ball placement: Next to the Jefferson throw, Stafford also delivered a nice ball over the top to wide receiver Robert Woods where only he could snag it with three defenders not far behind him.

7) Ogbo Okoronkwo on the move: The fourth-year outside linebacker closed out quickly to break up a Wolford pass intended for running back Jake Funk during team drills.

8) Jordan Fuller on the move: The second-year safety had a nice pass breakup on a Stafford pass intended for tight end Johnny Mundt during that same session.

9) Raheem Morris hands-on: Similar to organized team activities this spring, Morris took a hands-on approach to the linebacker group during individual drills, throwing them passes to help them work on their hands.