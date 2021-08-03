Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Ben Skowronek stands out, defensive backs make plays: 10 Observations from Day 5 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

Aug 02, 2021 at 06:47 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Day 5 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union saw rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek continue his good start to camp, with Los Angeles' defensive backs also making plays during team drills.

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from Monday's session:

1) Ben Skowronek has a great day: Across the Rams' different team drills, the former Notre Dame standout connected with backup quarterback John Wolford and displayed strong, reliable hands on multiple occasions, including a nice sideline catch against the first-team defense in tight coverage. For what it's worth, his reliable catching recently caught the attention of Rams legend Torry Holt.

2) Another interception for Jalen Ramsey﻿: The sixth-year cornerback jumped a Wolford pass for his second-consecutive practice with a pick.

3) Kareem Orr joins the pick party: During that same session, the second-year defensive back snagged an interception on the opposite sideline.

4) Directing traffic: Quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿'s most impressive throw of the day came during the redzone period, when after rolling out to his right, went back to his left and directed wide receiver Van Jefferson﻿with him. End result: Stafford finding Jefferson for the diving, toe-drag touchdown, despite cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿being in great position and appearing to partially deflect the pass.

5) Not just a deep threat: Wide receiver DeSean Jackson stretched out his hands to make an impressive grab over the middle off a Stafford pass. Both in training camp and throughout his career, much has been made of his explosive plays downfield, but he has shown he's capable of making plays at the short and intermediate levels of the field, too.

6) Ball placement: Next to the Jefferson throw, Stafford also delivered a nice ball over the top to wide receiver Robert Woods where only he could snag it with three defenders not far behind him.

7) Ogbo Okoronkwo on the move: The fourth-year outside linebacker closed out quickly to break up a Wolford pass intended for running back Jake Funk during team drills.

8) Jordan Fuller on the move: The second-year safety had a nice pass breakup on a Stafford pass intended for tight end Johnny Mundt during that same session.

9) Raheem Morris hands-on: Similar to organized team activities this spring, Morris took a hands-on approach to the linebacker group during individual drills, throwing them passes to help them work on their hands.

10) Veteran mentorship: Prior to the start of practice, a couple of the Rams' most experienced offensive linemen (Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom) were seen providing guidance to Chandler Brewer and Tremayne Anchrum Jr., respectively.

