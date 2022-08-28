Best of Sean McVay, Raheem Morris and Les Snead's appearances on ABC7's Coach Cam segment during Rams-Bengals broadcast

Of note from Snead's appearance was the vote of confidence in rookie wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, an undrafted free agent signee out of Montana State who was one of the Rams' stars of the 2022 preseason.

"It seems like Lance is doing his part to make it easy," Snead said. "Because he's coming out and making plays. Some of the things he did in college is translating right here on an NFL field. He's doing his part, and here's what I do know: Sean likes receivers, so it's okay to have as many as possible in that room."