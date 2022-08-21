Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Best of Coach Cam from Rams-Texans

Aug 20, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Coach Cam segment returned for Week 2 of the preseason, with Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris both appearing on ABC7's broadcast.

Here are some of the highlights from their conversations with the broadcast crew of Andrew Siciliano, Mina Kimes and Andrew Whitworth:

220820_BestofCoachCam_16x9

No pulling a Romo

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, currently an analyst for CBS, rose to prominence as a broadcaster for the way he dissected plays in real time from the booth. Morris kicked off his appearance making it clear he would not be doing the same.

"I promised not to do my best Tony Romo impersonation," Morris said.

"There he is, there's my guy!" Whitworth replied.

"You can tell Whit I do not have the (playcalling) sets on," Morris said.

No pointers from McVay, but prepared for Texans

Morris was later asked by Siciliano if McVay gave him any tips before making his TV appearance. Morris said no.

"We rode to the game together, and he really didn't give me any tips," Morris said. "He's big into studying this type of stuff, so he'll come out next week with something to say."

While that was the case for the broadcast, when it came to what was happening on the field, Morris was prepared.

He anticipated the Texans playing starting quarterback Davis Mills for an extended period of time after watching their preseason opener, and got pass game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Shula and run game coordinator/defensive line coach Eric Henderson – the team's defensive playcallers in the preseason – ready for that.

Real-time reaction to a big play

Morris was still on the broadcast headset when Jonah Williams made an impressive spin move to get to Mills and record a sack-fumble in the first half.

"We got all types of excitement here at SoFi!" Morris said after the play.

What made this part even better was Whitworth chiming in, too.

"Here's what we know, and Rah knows this, Jonah Williams has worked that move 195 times a day," Whitworth said. "He sits out there in practice, an hour before practice, he's working all his moves, and he just executed it here in a preseason game. That's fantastic."

Morris called the play "the definition of D.A.W.G. Work" – the mantra for Henderson's culture within the defensive line room. (Stands for Discipline, Attitude, Work Ethic, Grit.)

Real-time reaction to a big play, Part II

McVay was on the headset when cornerback Duron Lowe's forced fumble on a Texans punt return was scooped up by tight end Roger Carter and returned eight yards for a touchdown.

"And he totally redeems himself!" McVay said.

"And the whole world is sunny again," Whitworth adds immediately after.

