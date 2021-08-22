Bryce Perkins' resilient performance a bright spot vs. Raiders

As Perkins alluded to, it wasn't a perfect performance. The Rams' first three offensive series ended with punts and were bogged down by penalties. It took an interception from defensive back J.R. Reed to get them into Raiders territory, but Perkins – not letting those previous drives affect him – led the Rams into the endzone, connecting with tight end Kendall Blanton for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

The next drive, Perkins marched the Rams into Raiders territory again, setting up a 36-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for a 10-7 halftime lead. Both of those scores came after Las Vegas struck first with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.

"It was kind of just drive by drive," Perkins said, when asked if he knew when he would be playing the entire game. "(McVay) would come up and be like, 'Yeah, you're still going.' So I was just ready and when he told me that, just kind of stay locked in throughout the game and whatever was asked of me I did."

Similar to the first half, Perkins would not let mistakes affect his performance.

Even though he threw an interception, and the Rams had a blocked field goal that set up a scoring drive by the Raiders, he had the poise to lead the Rams on a 16-play, 76-yard scoring drive that put the Rams in position to win the game. Taking over with 6:58 left in the fourth quarter, Perkins used his legs to make a pair of fourth-down conversions and eventually threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Harris with 15 seconds left, but the unsuccessful ensuing 2-point attempt targeting Harris sealed a 17-16 loss to Las Vegas.

"Bryce, that's one of my close friends, so just seeing him getting in that rhythm and leading us down there was incredible," running back Xavier Jones said. "There's some things we've been talking about since last year, things we want to do, so just being able to go out there and ride it out with him that last drive, I had complete confidence in him. I knew he could make plays. Throwing the ball, he helped us a lot extending plays on the run."

It wasn't originally planned to keep Perkins in the entire game, according to McVay, but based on the flow of it and the different opportunities it presented – for example, the chance to respond to throwing an interception – and the way Perkins was operating, they went with it. Perkins finished 26 of 39 for 208 yards with two touchdowns against one interception.