Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Bryce Perkins' resilient performance a bright spot vs. Raiders

Aug 22, 2021 at 11:12 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It wasn't the highlight-reel stiff arm and hurdle sequence from Week 1, but it still kept the drive alive in epic fashion.

Rams quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿ looked to his left and used a pump-fake, but just as he was bringing the ball back to his chest, a Raiders defensive lineman had gotten penetration and began to wrap his arms around him. With the defender at his ankles, Perkins escaped his grasp, then took off and ran six yards for the 4th-and-5 conversion late in the fourth quarter.

Plays like that kept Perkins in the game and personified his resilient performance against the Raiders Saturday night.

"It was pretty solid," Perkins said postgame of his performance. "Love to clean up some of the mistakes I had early on and throughout the game, but (head) coach (Sean McVay) did a great job of – coaches and the players really kind of put it on ourselves to kind of look past the mistakes. Mistakes happen and we did a great job of next play mentality and just came up short."

As Perkins alluded to, it wasn't a perfect performance. The Rams' first three offensive series ended with punts and were bogged down by penalties. It took an interception from defensive back J.R. Reed to get them into Raiders territory, but Perkins – not letting those previous drives affect him – led the Rams into the endzone, connecting with tight end Kendall Blanton for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

The next drive, Perkins marched the Rams into Raiders territory again, setting up a 36-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for a 10-7 halftime lead. Both of those scores came after Las Vegas struck first with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.

"It was kind of just drive by drive," Perkins said, when asked if he knew when he would be playing the entire game. "(McVay) would come up and be like, 'Yeah, you're still going.' So I was just ready and when he told me that, just kind of stay locked in throughout the game and whatever was asked of me I did."

Similar to the first half, Perkins would not let mistakes affect his performance.

Even though he threw an interception, and the Rams had a blocked field goal that set up a scoring drive by the Raiders, he had the poise to lead the Rams on a 16-play, 76-yard scoring drive that put the Rams in position to win the game. Taking over with 6:58 left in the fourth quarter, Perkins used his legs to make a pair of fourth-down conversions and eventually threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Harris with 15 seconds left, but the unsuccessful ensuing 2-point attempt targeting Harris sealed a 17-16 loss to Las Vegas.

"Bryce, that's one of my close friends, so just seeing him getting in that rhythm and leading us down there was incredible," running back Xavier Jones said. "There's some things we've been talking about since last year, things we want to do, so just being able to go out there and ride it out with him that last drive, I had complete confidence in him. I knew he could make plays. Throwing the ball, he helped us a lot extending plays on the run."

It wasn't originally planned to keep Perkins in the entire game, according to McVay, but based on the flow of it and the different opportunities it presented – for example, the chance to respond to throwing an interception – and the way Perkins was operating, they went with it. Perkins finished 26 of 39 for 208 yards with two touchdowns against one interception.

"I thought you saw a lot of good things from him, a lot of opportunities to evaluate, a lot of things really for him to learn from," said McVay, also praised Perkins for the way created plays on-and-off schedule. "But I was really pleased with just his poise, his command and composure throughout the course of the game tonight."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey voted No. 13 player on NFL Top 100 

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey lands at No. 13 on the NFL's Top 100 players of 2021. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Chris Garrett, Bryce Perkins, Xavier Jones and Tutu Atwell on "resilient" effort vs. Raiders 

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, running back Xavier Jones and wide receiver Tutu Atwell share their takeaways from Saturday night's 17-16 preseason loss to the Raiders. 
news

Five takeaways from Rams' 17-16 preseason loss to Raiders

Plays made by the Rams' young defensive players, highlight the top observations from Saturday night's preseason game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Top three players from first half of Rams-Raiders

Rams safety J.R. Reed, outside linebacker Chris Garrett and running back Jake Funk shine in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams place punters Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams have placed punters Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Five players to watch vs. Raiders

Ahead of Saturday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders, theRams.com breaks down five players to keep an eye on during the contest. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald share takeaways from second joint practice with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald had to say after Thursday's joint practice with the Raiders, including their thoughts on how both of this week's practices with Las Vegas went. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Raiders

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second joint practice with the Raiders. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford share takeaways from first joint practice with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say after Wednesday's joint practice with the Raiders, including their thoughts on Stafford's performance and how the day as a whole went. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Raiders

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

Ernest Jones gets taste of defensive signal-caller role in preseason

Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones was given a big responsibility in their preseason opener. 
Advertising