Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Byron Young's evolved approach helps set up solid NFL debut

Sep 14, 2023 at 03:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – When he arrived in Los Angeles this spring, Rams rookie outside linebacker Byron Young initially did not have a starting role.

However, over the course of this summer's training camp, that began to change. With each passing day, Young got on the field more and more with L.A.'s first-team defense. He did so well in the role, he seemingly got the starter treatment in the preseason – he played in their opener against the Chargers, then didn't see the field against the Raiders or Broncos.

So, by extension, when Young was on the field staring opposite Michael Hoecht against the Seahawks, it was the product of a change in mindset and routine over the last several months.

"Starting off in the spring, I would definitely (say), I'm still a young guy, but I was a young guy come in, I just was trying to find my way and a routine, a daily routine," Young said earlier this week. "But now it's more like, I'm acting more like a pro. And I'm taking that approach as a pro. And I know, the position I'm in right now. And that, you know, my teammates depend on me, you know, the coaches depend on me, so I gotta, I gotta definitely, I had to learn faster, I'd say, you know, in the spring, I will come late taking baby steps. Now, it's like more, they need me to step up and play a bigger role. You know, that's what I'm trying to do. You know, just do my part for the team."

Whatever preparation he put in leading into Week 1, it clearly paid off. Young tied with defensive tackle Aaron Donald for the fourth-most total tackles on the team against Seattle, and also split his first career sack with nose tackle Kobie Turner﻿.

Young spent the majority of his time at outside linebacker, but there were also a few instances where lined up as a defensive end as another way of taking advantage of his speed and power.

"He has a motor, and it's insane," said Rams rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila, when asked what it's like going against Young in practice. "He's a very, very, very quick and hybrid linebacker. He's very, very quick. He's come around on a couple of twists sometimes, and honestly, if you blink universal. That's exactly how it is."

Playing alongside defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been an added benefit to Young's development. Young said that Donald has taught him a lot since he's been with the Rams and willingly provided tips and advice.

"Every time I rush, he just telling me I gotta sell it better, or I gotta do this and that, different things just to improve my game," Young said.

The Rams will need continued improvement and pressure brought by Young this week against the 49ers, especially with quarterback Brock Purdy's quick release. Purdy completed 65.5% of his passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco's season-opening win at the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Knowing how he's being counted on, Young should be ready for the challenge.

"It's just a really good way to start off coaching young guys," Rams defensive coordinator said of Young and nose tackle Kobie Turner's performances. "Their effort, their energy that they brought, the juice, going out there and being able to finish that game like we kind of had hoped with Aaron Donald being the catalyst as a rusher. Those guys being able to rush off him and play off of him, it was a really good look for us."

Related Content

news

Kobie Turner: NFL debut 'felt really good'

Rams rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner put together a promising performance in his first NFL regular season game.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur and Raheem Morris preview Week 2 vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the 49ers. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Fransisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Week 2 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. 49ers game on Sunday, Sept. 17.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 2 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

First Look: Rams host 49ers in Week 2 for 2023 home opener

An early preview of Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Steve Avila: 'Blessing' to start in first career NFL regular season game

The opportunity to start in his NFL debut was not something rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila took for granted. 
news

McVay: 'Some bumps and bruises' coming out of Seahawks game, but nothing that should impact affected players' availability for Week 2 vs. 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, wide receiver Puka Nacua and defensive backs Jason Taylor II and Ahkello Witherspoon heading into Week 2 against the 49ers. 
news

"Un sueño hecho realidad": histórico debut de Puka Nacua impulsa a los Rams a convincente triunfo en Seattle | Resumen del partido

Los Ángeles tiene inmejorable inicio de temporada al anotar 23 puntos sin respuesta y borrar a los Seahawks en la segunda mitad. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' Week 1 win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 30-13 road victory over the Seahawks in Week 1. 
news

Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell rise to occasion for Rams in Week 1 win at Seahawks

Having to adjust with Cooper Kupp on injured reserve, the Rams' offense saw Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell take command with impressive performances in Week 1 against the Seahawks.
news

Game Recap: Big days from Kyren Williams, Cam Akers, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell lead Rams to 30-13 season-opening road victory over Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams open the 2023 season with a 30-13 win over the Seahawks in Seattle behind big games from young running backs and receivers. 
Advertising