Byron Young's evolved approach helps set up solid NFL debut

Whatever preparation he put in leading into Week 1, it clearly paid off. Young tied with defensive tackle Aaron Donald for the fourth-most total tackles on the team against Seattle, and also split his first career sack with nose tackle Kobie Turner﻿.

Young spent the majority of his time at outside linebacker, but there were also a few instances where lined up as a defensive end as another way of taking advantage of his speed and power.

"He has a motor, and it's insane," said Rams rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila, when asked what it's like going against Young in practice. "He's a very, very, very quick and hybrid linebacker. He's very, very quick. He's come around on a couple of twists sometimes, and honestly, if you blink universal. That's exactly how it is."

Playing alongside defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been an added benefit to Young's development. Young said that Donald has taught him a lot since he's been with the Rams and willingly provided tips and advice.

"Every time I rush, he just telling me I gotta sell it better, or I gotta do this and that, different things just to improve my game," Young said.

The Rams will need continued improvement and pressure brought by Young this week against the 49ers, especially with quarterback Brock Purdy's quick release. Purdy completed 65.5% of his passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco's season-opening win at the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Knowing how he's being counted on, Young should be ready for the challenge.