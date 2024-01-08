'It was a lot of fun': Carson Wentz grateful for chance to start, help lead Rams to Week 18 road win vs. 49ers

Collectively, it earned him a game ball postgame from head coach Sean McVay.

"It felt like football again," Wentz said of the feeling of winning in a rivalry game. "For starters, I've barely been here, so to feel the sense of the rivalry is different. That's a good football team over there and we'll see if we run into each other again. It was fun to go down there and not only get the touchdown, but then get the two point conversion and see the defense get some stops like that. It was big. We knew we were playing some backups there. It's a different type of ball game, but anytime you come away with a win in this league, it's a good time."

McVay said they did some different things operationally, in terms of Wentz going off of a wristband and having offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur call the plays, but was pleased with how both handled that.

"I thought Carson Wentz made a bunch of plays with his legs, obviously made some big plays with his arm," McVay said.

Wentz will resume his backup role this week as the Rams prepare for their playoff opener, but he'll still have the same attitude as when he first signed with L.A. And he'll continue to enjoy this new journey he's grateful for.