From the Podium: Sean McVay, Carson Wentz and Puka Nacua react to Rams' 21-20 win at 49ers in Week 18

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Carson Wentz and wide receiver Puka Nacua each held postgame press conferences following the team's 21-20 win over the 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, discussing Nacua's NFL rookie record-setting day, Wentz's performance and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"It was a little bit different approach that we both took, but I thought there was a lot of resilience and grit on display." – McVay