From the Podium: Sean McVay, Carson Wentz and Puka Nacua react to Rams' 21-20 win at 49ers in Week 18

Jan 07, 2024 at 08:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Carson Wentz and wide receiver Puka Nacua each held postgame press conferences following the team's 21-20 win over the 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, discussing Nacua's NFL rookie record-setting day, Wentz's performance and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"It was a little bit different approach that we both took, but I thought there was a lot of resilience and grit on display." – McVay

  • Wentz started for a resting Stafford and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur called the plays in Sunday's victory.
  • Wentz scored the game-winning touchdown and 2-point conversion, while LaFleur did an "awesome job" with playcalling, according to McVay.

"It's been a weird obviously year, season for me, but I had a lot of fun out there." – Wentz

  • Having spent most of the year at home until the Rams signed him, Wentz relished the opportunity to start and contribute to Sunday's victory.
  • In addition to the aforementioned go-ahead rushing touchdown and 2-point conversion, Wentz also completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 163 yards with two touchdowns against one interception, though that pick was off of a tipped pass.

"As much as [the records] say Puka Nacua... I wish it could say all 11 guys up there because it really takes all 11." – Nacua

  • Nacua finished the regular season as the most accomplished rookie in NFL history, setting the new league rookie record for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486 yards) in Sunday's victory. 
  • He credited his teammates for his success this year.

