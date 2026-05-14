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CBS LA & The Los Angeles Rams announce new multi-year television partnership

May 14, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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CBS LA announced today a new multi‑year partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, reclaiming its role as the Home of the Rams and becoming the team's official hometown television partner in the Southern California market.

The agreement brings exclusive local broadcasts of Rams preseason games to CBS LA, along with a slate of weekly year‑round programming, including a coaches show featuring head coach Sean McVay and original Rams content available exclusively across CBS LA platforms.

"With nearly 90 hours of news and sports programming every week, CBS LA is uniquely positioned to deliver more Rams coverage than any other media outlet in the market," said Tim Wieland, regional president and general manager of CBS LA and CBS Colorado. "This partnership is about serving fans, celebrating Los Angeles and extending our shared commitment to the community. We're proud to once again be the Home of the Rams."

The agreement marks a significant return for the Rams to CBS LA, reinforcing the station's leadership in local sports broadcasting and original team-focused storytelling.

"CBS LA partnered with us in 2016 when we returned to Los Angeles and helped reintroduce our organization to this city," said Los Angeles Rams president Kevin Demoff. "We are thrilled to once again team up with CBS LA to bring fans closer to Rams football through our preseason games and exclusive content year-round. This partnership will enable us to deepen our connection with Angelenos through CBS' dynamic programming as well as shared efforts that will make an impact on the community we all call home."

In addition to game coverage and weekly shows, the partnership also establishes a joint year‑round collaboration focused on community initiatives serving Southern California.

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