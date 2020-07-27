Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 06:05 PM

Cooper Kupp lands at No. 89 on NFL Top 100

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Cooper Kupp's bounce-back 2019 season earned the attention and respect of his peers, who voted him No. 89 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020.

For the fourth-year Rams wide receiver, it's his first career appearance on the list. After suffering a season-ending ACL injury in November 2018, he responded in 2019 with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns, all team-highs and career-bests for a single season. That performance was highlighted by a season-high 220 receiving yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in London, a total which trailed only Amari Cooper's 226 against the Packers in Week 5 for most by an NFL wide receiver in a single game last season.

"I think early on, you could kind of see his progress from his ACL injury early on in training camp and then through the year – all the strides that he's made, then some of those big games he's had throughout the year," Rams head coach Sean McVay said last December. "He's a hard worker, he does everything the right way, works really hard in practice. He's a very detailed player and I think it's showing up and he deserves everything."

The NFL Top 100 List is determined exclusively by league players. Overall, 970 ballots were collected and 132 players were interviewed by NFL Films for this year's list.

Related Content

With Littleton gone, who will step up at ILB for Rams in 2020?
news

With Littleton gone, who will step up at ILB for Rams in 2020?

Replacing Cory Littleton is a formidable task, but J.B. Long thinks the Rams are confident with the group they have in-house.
COVID-19 adjustments agreed to by NFL, NFLPA 
news

COVID-19 adjustments agreed to by NFL, NFLPA 

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on COVID-19 adjustments to the collective bargaining agreement, allowing training camp to begin as scheduled. 
Analysis: Examining three Rams players who could take on bigger roles in 2020
news

Analysis: Examining three Rams players who could take on bigger roles in 2020

TheRams.com breaks down three players who are potential candidates for bigger roles for Los Angeles this year. 
Rams & LA Promise Fund create virtual internship program for deserving high school & college students
news

Rams & LA Promise Fund create virtual internship program for deserving high school & college students

The Rams and the LA Promise Fund partner up to help local students prepare for success through unique internship opportunities.

Advertising