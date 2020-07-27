Cooper Kupp lands at No. 89 on NFL Top 100

Cooper Kupp's bounce-back 2019 season earned the attention and respect of his peers, who voted him No. 89 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020.

For the fourth-year Rams wide receiver, it's his first career appearance on the list. After suffering a season-ending ACL injury in November 2018, he responded in 2019 with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns, all team-highs and career-bests for a single season. That performance was highlighted by a season-high 220 receiving yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in London, a total which trailed only Amari Cooper's 226 against the Packers in Week 5 for most by an NFL wide receiver in a single game last season.

"I think early on, you could kind of see his progress from his ACL injury early on in training camp and then through the year – all the strides that he's made, then some of those big games he's had throughout the year," Rams head coach Sean McVay said last December. "He's a hard worker, he does everything the right way, works really hard in practice. He's a very detailed player and I think it's showing up and he deserves everything."