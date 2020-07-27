Cooper Kupp lands at No. 89 on NFL Top 100

Cooper Kupp's bounce-back 2019 season earned the attention and respect of his peers, who voted him No. 89 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020.
For the fourth-year Rams wide receiver, it's his first career appearance on the list. After suffering a season-ending ACL injury in November 2018, he responded in 2019 with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns, all team-highs and career-bests for a single season. That performance was highlighted by a season-high 220 receiving yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in London, a total which trailed only Amari Cooper's 226 against the Packers in Week 5 for most by an NFL wide receiver in a single game last season.
"I think early on, you could kind of see his progress from his ACL injury early on in training camp and then through the year – all the strides that he's made, then some of those big games he's had throughout the year," Rams head coach Sean McVay said last December. "He's a hard worker, he does everything the right way, works really hard in practice. He's a very detailed player and I think it's showing up and he deserves everything."
The NFL Top 100 List is determined exclusively by league players. Overall, 970 ballots were collected and 132 players were interviewed by NFL Films for this year's list.