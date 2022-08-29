Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald is No. 2 on NFL Top 100

Aug 28, 2022 at 07:40 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's dominance continues to command the respect of those around him.

Donald was voted by his NFL peers No. 2 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022 list, earning him his third-straight appearance in the Top 3 and fifth-straight appearance in the Top 10. He was ranked No. 2 last year, No. 3 in 2020, No. 1 in 2019 and No. 7 in 2018.

Donald is also the highest-ranked defensive player on this year's list, his fifth-straight year with that distinction.

That coincided with Donald's fifth-straight season recording double-digit sacks with 12.5 in 2021, and he also set a new career high with 84 total tackles en route to his eighth-consecutive Pro Bowl nod and seventh-consecutive First-Team All-Pro selection. In the postseason, his game-clinching pressures in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl helped propel Los Angeles to its 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Donald is the third Rams player to appear in the Top 10 on this year's list, joining wide receiver Cooper Kupp (4) and defensive back Jalen Ramsey (9). Overall, five Rams players landed on this year's list, with quarterback Matthew Stafford (27) and Bobby Wagner (29) also getting ranked.

The Rams were the only team to have three players in the Top 10. Donald, Kupp and Ramsey's placements gave the Rams the highest-ranked defensive player, wide receiver and defensive back on this year's list.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was ranked No. 1.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Cooper Kupp is No. 4 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp lands at No. 4 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Jalen Ramsey is No. 9 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey checks in at No. 9 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Best of Sean McVay, Raheem Morris and Les Snead's appearances on ABC7's Coach Cam segment during Rams-Bengals broadcast

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and general manager Les Snead's appearances on the Coach Cam segment of ABC7's broadcast.

news

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference leading into 53-man roster deadline

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's video conference Sunday afternoon, which took place two days before the deadline for NFL teams to reduce to their initial 53-man rosters for the 2022 season.

news

Rams 2022 rookies' introduction to the NFL spotlighted in video series Something to Prove

Over a handful of episodes, Rams fans will get a glimpse of some of the rookies' acclimation to the team and the NFL.

news

McVay: "You'd be hard pressed" to think Bryce Perkins and Lance McCutcheon haven't done what they could to earn spot on 53-man roster

Rams head coach Sean McVay believes quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon have made strong cases for spots on the team's initial 53-man roster.

news

Five takeaways from Rams' 16-7 Preseason Week 3 loss to Bengals

Here are five things we learned from the Rams' 16-7 Preseason Week 3 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati.

news

Five players to watch: Rams at Bengals, Preseason Week 3

Here are five players fans should have their eye on in the Rams' preseason finale against the Bengals on Saturday in Cincinnati.

news

Entrenador principal de los Rams Sean McVay: "Me dio mucho gusto ver trabajar en pretemporada a los dos mariscales de campo Wolford y Perkins"

El entrenador de los Rams, Sean McVay, evalúa lo que vio de los mariscales de campo John Wolford y Bryce Perkins en la derrota de pretemporada del viernes por la noche ante los Texans.

news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Bengals

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second joint practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to first joint practice with Bengals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive back Jalen Ramsey following the team's first joint practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Advertising