Aaron Donald is No. 2 on NFL Top 100

That coincided with Donald's fifth-straight season recording double-digit sacks with 12.5 in 2021, and he also set a new career high with 84 total tackles en route to his eighth-consecutive Pro Bowl nod and seventh-consecutive First-Team All-Pro selection. In the postseason, his game-clinching pressures in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl helped propel Los Angeles to its 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Donald is the third Rams player to appear in the Top 10 on this year's list, joining wide receiver Cooper Kupp (4) and defensive back Jalen Ramsey (9). Overall, five Rams players landed on this year's list, with quarterback Matthew Stafford (27) and Bobby Wagner (29) also getting ranked.

The Rams were the only team to have three players in the Top 10. Donald, Kupp and Ramsey's placements gave the Rams the highest-ranked defensive player, wide receiver and defensive back on this year's list.