Cooper Kupp is No. 4 on NFL Top 100

Cooper Kupp's historic 2021 season opened a lot of eyes around the league, including those of his peers.
The Rams wide receiver checked in at No. 4 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022, finishing as the highest-ranked receiver on this year's list. Overall, it's 85 spots higher than his first and only other appearance on the list (89 back in 2020).
Kupp's 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021 made him the NFL's fourth receiving triple crown-winner since 1970. He was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year, earned First-Team All-Pro recognition (unanimous) for the first time in his career, and later won Super Bowl MVP for his performance in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
He is the second Ram to appear in the Top 10 on this year's list (defensive back Jalen Ramsey came in at No. 9) and fourth overall in the Top 100, joining Ramsey, quarterback Matthew Stafford (27) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (29).