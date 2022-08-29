Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jalen Ramsey is No. 9 on NFL Top 100

Aug 28, 2022 at 06:12 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Jalen Ramsey's fifth-straight appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list marks his highest ranking yet.

The All-Pro Rams defensive back landed at No. 9 on this year's list, besting his appearance at No. 13 in 2021. It's the second-consecutive year he finishes as the highest-ranked cornerback and defensive back.

That Top-10 ranking followed a 2021 performance that saw Ramsey match his career high in interceptions in a single season (4) and setting a new career high for total tackles in a single season (77). Subsequently, he earned his fifth First-Team All-Pro selection and was named to his fifth Pro Bowl.

Ramsey is the third Ram to appear on this year's Top 100 list, joining quarterback Matthew Stafford (27) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (29).

