Rams WR Cooper Kupp hypes up his fellow WR Robert Woods & talks Lions matchup on Rams Revealed 

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ may be the NFL's leading receiver, but he thinks his teammate ﻿Robert Woods﻿ is the most complete in the game.

"What he can do in terms of the top shelf stuff, what he does in the intermediate game, what he does underneath being able to get open, his ability to separate versus press (coverage), ability to eat up grass versus off coverage," Kupp gushed on this week's Rams Revealed podcast. "I don't think there's anyone in the league you can ask to do all the things he does in the pass game, and then understand all the stuff he has to do in the run game."

That versatility, combined with the vertical element the Rams have put on display with ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ and ﻿Van Jefferson﻿, has created throwing windows and opportunities for Kupp to win from the slot. He's earned the second-best grade at his position from Pro Football Focus, shares the NFL lead in receptions and holds it outright in scoring grabs.

But between Kupp and Woods, you won't find two targets more integrated in and committed to their team's rushing attack.

"(Robert's) used a lot of times as a fullback or (isolating) on safeties rolling down into the box; he's sifting off of edges, being able to take shots off of our running backs," Kupp said of his running mate. "He plays with an energy snap in and snap out, whether it's the first snap, 70th snap, whatever it is… any opportunity to play for his guys. I just think the world of him and how he plays the game."

Most, if not all, those attributes he admires in his teammate Woods are also true of Kupp, which is why they've long been one of the most effective duos in the NFL. Now, with ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ at the controls, they've taken this Rams passing attack to new heights. After six games, the Rams are second in the league in yards per play and third in receiving touchdowns.

In this conversation, Kupp talks about his record-setting start to the season and how the Rams still have a chance to be more surgical on offense. Plus, he remembers the impact that Jared Goff had on his family and career, as the Detroit Lions are set to arrive at SoFi Stadium this Sunday. And by the way, the once baby-faced third-round draft pick is now a father of two young boys and says he's committed to his well-groomed beard for the duration of the season.