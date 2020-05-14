Cooper Kupp switches jersey number from 18 to 10

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp will have a new but recognizable number on his new Rams uniforms this season. After wearing 18 through his first three years in the NFL, he's switching back to 10, worn during his collegiate career at Eastern Washington.

In a statement posted on his personal Twitter account explaining the meaning behind 10, Kupp said when he was in high school, his coach gave him the number 1 because he earned it. Although he didn't like the idea of it, he did so anyway out of respect for his coach. It became part of his story as the number in which he earned the chance to play at the college level. Similarly, he chose 10 once he got to Eastern Washington as a reminder of that work ethic.