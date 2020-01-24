Daily Dose: Joseph-Day teams up with Players Coalition, Deayon pays tribute to Eli Manning

Last Friday, Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day worked with Players Coalition to surprise to each of 96th Street STEAM Academy, 116th Street Elementary School, Flournoy Elementary School and 92nd Street Elementary S.T.E.A.M Academy in Watts, California with $22,000 donations. The investment in those schools aligns with the Players Coalition's 2019-2020 education objective of bridging the technology and resource gap in low-income communities and schools.