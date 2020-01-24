Daily Dose: Joseph-Day teams up with Players Coalition, Deayon pays tribute to Eli Manning

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, January 24 about your Los Angeles Rams.
SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY TEAMS UP WITH PLAYERS COALITION TO HELP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS
Last Friday, Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day worked with Players Coalition to surprise to each of 96th Street STEAM Academy, 116th Street Elementary School, Flournoy Elementary School and 92nd Street Elementary S.T.E.A.M Academy in Watts, California with $22,000 donations. The investment in those schools aligns with the Players Coalition's 2019-2020 education objective of bridging the technology and resource gap in low-income communities and schools.
In addition to the linked story on theRams.com, Players Coalition created a video highlight of the grants being awarded.
DONT'E DEAYON CONGRATULATES ELI MANNING ON RETIREMENT
Longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning formally announced his retirement today, and he was congratulated by Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon.
Deayon, who just completed his third NFL season, spent his first two with the Giants. Those two years overlapped with Manning's 14th and 15th in New York.
WHITWORTH TALKS SUPER BOWL WEEK, RAMS' 2019 SEASON AND MORE
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth joined The Herd with Collin Cowherd this week and discussed a wide range of topics with the show's host, including what Super Bowl week is like, the Rams' 2019 season and more.
The complete interview can be viewed below.