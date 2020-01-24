Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Joseph-Day teams up with Players Coalition, Deayon pays tribute to Eli Manning

Jan 24, 2020 at 11:19 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, January 24 about your Los Angeles Rams.

SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY TEAMS UP WITH PLAYERS COALITION TO HELP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS

Last Friday, Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day worked with Players Coalition to surprise to each of 96th Street STEAM Academy, 116th Street Elementary School, Flournoy Elementary School and 92nd Street Elementary S.T.E.A.M Academy in Watts, California with $22,000 donations. The investment in those schools aligns with the Players Coalition's 2019-2020 education objective of bridging the technology and resource gap in low-income communities and schools.

In addition to the linked story on theRams.com, Players Coalition created a video highlight of the grants being awarded.

DONT'E DEAYON CONGRATULATES ELI MANNING ON RETIREMENT

Longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning formally announced his retirement today, and he was congratulated by Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon.

Deayon, who just completed his third NFL season, spent his first two with the Giants. Those two years overlapped with Manning's 14th and 15th in New York.

WHITWORTH TALKS SUPER BOWL WEEK, RAMS' 2019 SEASON AND MORE

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth joined The Herd with Collin Cowherd this week and discussed a wide range of topics with the show's host, including what Super Bowl week is like, the Rams' 2019 season and more.

The complete interview can be viewed below.

Related Content

news

Daily Dose: NFL.com identifies Les Snead's best picks as Rams GM

NFL Media's Charley Casserly, former GM of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, pinpoints Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead's best picks, top value pick and tendencies since 2012.

news

Daily Dose: Michael Brockers talks free agency with Chris Long, Isaac Bruce on his Hall of Fame journey

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who will reportedly re-sign with the Rams, joined former teammate Chris Long's podcast to talk free agency and more. Plus, former Ram Isaac Bruce discusses his Hall of Fame journey.

news

Daily Dose: Remaining Rams' offseason needs, potential target after the first week of free agency

As free agency continues, various experts recommend positions for the Los Angeles Rams to address plus a possible target.

news

Daily Dose: PFF says this prospect is a fit for the Rams

Pro Football Focus identifies an NFL Draft prospect which best addresses a key Los Angeles Rams need and fits what they like to do.

news

Daily Dose: Free agent needs and targets for the Rams according to NFL.com and PFF

NFL.com identifies the Rams' three biggest needs heading into free agency, while Pro Football Focus suggests a player Los Angeles should target.

news

Daily Dose: Rams' offseason program dates set

Check out the Los Angeles Rams' key offseason program dates here.

news

Daily Dose: Rams' primary offseason need according to PFF

Pro Football Focus explains what the Los Angeles Rams' first objective should be this offseason.

news

Daily Dose: PFF considers Littleton among most efficient tacklers at linebacker

Pro Football Focus considers Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton one of the most efficient tacklers at his position.

news

Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

How the Rams served as a source of inspiration for UCLA's Joshua Kelley, plus DT Aaron Donald gets more honors from PFF.

news

Daily Dose: Free agency predictions for the Rams

NFL.com says this free agent should remain with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Daily Dose: Todd Gurley is a fan of the XFL

Rams running back Todd Gurley joined Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the L.A. Wildcats' XFL home opener over the weekend.

news

Daily Dose: Kenny Young hosts first event from his foundation

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young made a memorable visit to Grape Street Elementary School.

Advertising