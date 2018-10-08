Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Week 5 Grade, Playoff Chances

Oct 08, 2018 at 09:45 AM
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday October 8th about your Los Angeles Rams.

WEEK 5 GRADES

The undefeated Rams' Week 5 grade is in, and according to Bleacher Reports' Kristopher Knox, the Rams leave their first divisional road game with a passing grade despite trouble on defense stopping the run.

Here's some of what Knox had to say about the 5-0 Rams:

"Thanks primarily to the offense, which racked up 468 total yards against Seattle, the Rams sit at 5-0 and in control of the NFC West. Hopefully for them, that offense can get fully healthy in time for next week's matchup with the Broncos."

Week 5 Grade: B-

Season Grade: A-

To view all Week 5 grades, click here.

JL7_4384

PLAYOFF CHANCES

Bill Barnwell of ESPN ranked the Los Angeles Rams as the NFL's No. 5 'riser', in terms of increased chances of making the playoffs since the preseason.

Following the Rams' Week 5 victory in Seattle, ESPN's Football Power Index indicates that L.A. has nearly a 100 percent chance of making the playoffs.

"[T]he Rams essentially have locked up their division after five games. They have a 3.4 percent chance of going 16-0. Their first priority for the next three months is to stay healthy."

Preseason FPI playoff chances: 66.3 percent

Current FPI playoff chances: 99.7 percent

Difference: 33.4 percent

To view the entire article, click here.

