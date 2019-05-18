Dakota Allen embracing his opportunity as he begins time with Rams 

And as he gets those initial answers, Allen realizes that there is a path to a larger role on the club's defense. Linebacker Cory Littleton, for instance, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2016 and became one of the Rams' key special teams players as a rookie. In 2017, L.A. created defensive packages just to get him on the field as a playmaker. And in 2018, Littleton took over as Los Angeles' defensive signal-caller — the Mike linebacker.

"I know that Cory's worked his butt off since he got here. But coach 'Bones' also preached and said he established himself as a special teams member and became an All-Pro and now he's a starting linebacker," Allen said, referring to special teams coordinator John Fassel. "Hopefully I can do the same one day."

If all goes according to that plan, Allen can show his strengths as a linebacker. A 2018 first-team All-Big 12 honoree, Allen recorded 5.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and a pair of fumble recoveries in 10 games. The rookie knows he has a lot of work to get there, but he's looking forward to the journey.