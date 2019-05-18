Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Dakota Allen embracing his opportunity as he begins time with Rams 

May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

As the 251st choice of an NFL Draft that featured 254 selections, linebacker Dakota Allen has a hill to climb in order to make Los Angeles' initial 53-man roster in 2019.

But entering his first offseason program as a Ram, Allen is embracing any and all opportunities that come his way.

"I'm just here to focus on my new chapter, and just establish myself and prove why I'm a valuable member," Allen said in his Tuesday press conference.

As a late-round pick, that first opportunity will come on special teams. Allen said he's plenty familiar with the different units, having played special teams all the way through his time at Texas Tech. He feels as if he can step up in that area.

"Hopefully some good results will come from that," he said.

But Allen has potential to contribute at his given position of linebacker as well. He noted coordinator Wade Phillips' message to the rookies was, "Just come in, work hard, compete every day. And they really like to preach learning from the veteran and the older guys and that's what I've been doing.

"I've been asking a lot of questions and I just can't wait to learn as much as I can."

And as he gets those initial answers, Allen realizes that there is a path to a larger role on the club's defense. Linebacker Cory Littleton, for instance, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2016 and became one of the Rams' key special teams players as a rookie. In 2017, L.A. created defensive packages just to get him on the field as a playmaker. And in 2018, Littleton took over as Los Angeles' defensive signal-caller — the Mike linebacker.

"I know that Cory's worked his butt off since he got here. But coach 'Bones' also preached and said he established himself as a special teams member and became an All-Pro and now he's a starting linebacker," Allen said, referring to special teams coordinator John Fassel. "Hopefully I can do the same one day."

If all goes according to that plan, Allen can show his strengths as a linebacker. A 2018 first-team All-Big 12 honoree, Allen recorded 5.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and a pair of fumble recoveries in 10 games. The rookie knows he has a lot of work to get there, but he's looking forward to the journey.

"I feel like I am catching onto the defense pretty well as far as the terminology," Allen said. "It's kind of the same as I was running at Texas Tech, but just use different words. So once I get the terminology down and use the same words, I think I'll be good."

Related Content

news

6 Questions with 6Connex: Dont'e Deayon on GoodEatz, his outgoing personality, what drives him

In the fourth and final edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon discusses his non-profit GoodEatz, the roots of his outgoing personality, and what drives him.
news

6 Questions with 6Connex: Ogbo Okoronkwo

In the third edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo talks about the meaning of his first name, his passion for photography, and more. 
news

6 Questions with 6Connex: Matt Gay 

In the first edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams kicker Matt Gay talks about what drew him to playing soccer initially, his sneaker hobby, being a parent, and more.
news

"Speak it into existence" | 10 Things with JuJu Hughes

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, S JuJu Hughes shares how many toothpicks he goes through a day, his favorite player to defend on the Rams & favorite exercise.
news

Social Roundup: Rams players react to first preseason game at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams players, fans, and celebrities react to the first game of the 2021 preseason at SoFi Stadium
news

"I'm always competing with myself" | 10 Things with Coleman Shelton

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, OL Coleman Shelton shares what his offseason looks like, the movies he geeks out about, and his goal for this season.
news

"Every Sunday. They definitely heard me." | 10 things with Terrell Burgess 

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, safety Terrell Burgess shares an update on his ankle, his goals for the 2021 season, and his most prized possession.
news

Big predictions for the NFL's reigning No. 1 defense  | 10 things with Justin Hollins 

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker, Justin Hollins shares his favorite spot to eat in Los Angeles, ghost stories and what games he already has circled on the calendar for the 2021 season. 
news

Something to prove | 10 things with Brycen Hopkins 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, tight end ﻿Brycen Hopkins shares which coach is full of wisdom, what he expects from this offense and why his height keeps him off the dance floor.  
news

Your spirit lives on forever | 10 things with Kenny Young 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker ﻿Kenny Young shares how he starts each day, how to tackle today's youth and a special message for his dad on father's day.
news

Not all superheroes wear capes | 10 things with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, offensive lineman, Tremayne Anchrum talks about the biggest difference between year one and year two in the NFL, how he spends his free time, and Marvel movies. 
news

'Kicker's jacked, man' | 10 Things with Matt Gay 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, kicker Matt Gay talks about being a jacked kicker, a monster on Twitter and one day training with Aaron Donald.  
Advertising