Injury Report 10/7: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, Jordan Fuller and Coleman Shelton out for Week 5 vs. Cowboys; David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp questionable

Oct 07, 2022 at 02:58 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams center Brian Allen (knee), defensive back Cobie Durant (hamstring), safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) and guard Coleman Shelton (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Additionally, cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and safety Taylor Rapp (ribs) are considered questionable.

Meanwhile, Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said left guard David Edwards cleared concussion protocol and will be "ready" for Sunday; concurrently, Edwards does not carry an injury designation for the game.

"Big-time stability," McVay said, when asked what Edwards' return provides. "He's obviously been a guy that's been in there for a long time. More and more comfortable. I think just the comfort, even just playing next to Joe (Noteboom), that'll be big."

For the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott (right thumb) has been ruled out, while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (groin), defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (groin) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams did not practice on Wednesday; participation for that day is an estimation. The Cowboys held a walkthrough Friday, participation for that day is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brian AllenCKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Cobie DurantDBHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
Jordan FullerSHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
Coleman SheltonGAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
David EdwardsGConcussionLimitedFullFull-
David Long Jr.CB`GroinLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Taylor RappSRibsLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable

DALLAS COWBOYS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Quinton BohannaDTNeck/ShoulderLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Noah BrownWRNeckFullFullFull-
Jake FergusonTEKneeDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Malik HookerSThumbFullFullFull-
Jayron KearseSKneeFullFullFull-
CeeDee LambWRGroin-DNPLimitedQuestionable
Jourdan LewisCBGroinDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Connor McGovernLGAnkleFullFullFull-
Dak PrescottQBRight ThumbDNPDNPDNPOut
Dalton SchultzTEKneeFullFullFull-
Donovan WilsonSAnkleLimitedLimitedLimited-

