Rams select OLB Daniel Hardy with 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have selected Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy with the 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Moving from linebacker to defensive end in 2021, Hardy became an FCS Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Sky after registering the sixth-most sacks in the FCS (16.5) and ninth-most tackles for loss in the FCS (24.5).