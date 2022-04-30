Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select DB Quentin Lake with 211th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 02:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have selected UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake with the 211th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

An All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2021, Lake tied for the team lead with three interceptions and led the Bruins with six pass breakups, adding 54 total tackles in 11 starts last season.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DB Quentin Lake | 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams defensive back Quentin Lake from his time at UCLA.

Southern California running back Vavae Malepeai, left, is tackled by UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 / 12

Southern California running back Vavae Malepeai, left, is tackled by UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) breaks up a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
2 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) breaks up a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA Athletics - 2021UCLA Bruins Football versus the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA. November 20th, 2021 Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA Photography 211120FBC0670.NEF
3 / 12

UCLA Athletics - 2021UCLA Bruins Football versus the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA. November 20th, 2021 Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA Photography 211120FBC0670.NEF

Don Liebig/Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA
UCLA Athletics - 2021 UCLA Bruins Football versus the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA. August 28th, 2021 Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA 210828FBC0951.NEF
4 / 12

UCLA Athletics - 2021 UCLA Bruins Football versus the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA. August 28th, 2021 Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA 210828FBC0951.NEF

Don Liebig/Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake waits for the team'sNCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake waits for the team'sNCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake intercepts a pass intended to Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua, not shown, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
6 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake intercepts a pass intended to Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua, not shown, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/AP
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake warms up before an NCAA college football game against Fresno State Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
7 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake warms up before an NCAA college football game against Fresno State Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) defends in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
8 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) defends in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) defends against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
9 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) defends against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
10 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (55) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
12 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (55) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lake joins a Rams defensive back room that currently includes Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, David Long Jr., Robert Rochell, Grant Haley, Jake Gervase and draft classmate Decobie Durant.

Related Links

RELATED LINKS

Related Content

news

Three takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select OT AJ Arcuri with 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri with the 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select DB Russ Yeast with 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast with the 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select OLB Daniel Hardy with 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy with the 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams trade 218th pick to Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams have traded the 218th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Rams select DB Derion Kendrick with 212th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Georgia DB Derion Kendrick with the 212th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Getting drafted by Rams a "dream come true" for Kyren Williams

New Rams running back Kyren Williams is headed to the team he grew up rooting for as a child.

news

DB Decobie Durant looking to "open up more doors" for other HBCU products after getting drafted

New Rams defensive back Decobie Durant is hoping being drafted out of South Carolina State helps other HBCU products now and in the future.

news

Rams select RB Kyren Williams with 164th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams with the 164th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Rams trade 175th pick and 238th pick to Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams have traded up in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring the 164th pick from the Raiders.

news

Rams trade 2023 fifth-round pick to Browns for CB Troy Hill

The Los Angeles Rams have traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for cornerback Troy Hill. More details here.

Advertising