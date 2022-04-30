Rams select DB Quentin Lake with 211th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have selected UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake with the 211th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
An All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2021, Lake tied for the team lead with three interceptions and led the Bruins with six pass breakups, adding 54 total tackles in 11 starts last season.
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams defensive back Quentin Lake from his time at UCLA.
Lake joins a Rams defensive back room that currently includes Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, David Long Jr., Robert Rochell, Grant Haley, Jake Gervase and draft classmate Decobie Durant.