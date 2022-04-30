Getting drafted by Rams a "dream come true" for Kyren Williams

His addition brings valuable tangible and intangible traits to the Rams backfield, between leadership and his versatile skillset. He said he can catch passes out of the backfield and run inside and outside the tackles as well.

"I feel like my game overall will just complement the offense," Williams said.

Williams especially takes pride in using his 5-foot-9, 194-pound frame in pass blocking, harkening back to his days playing linebacker for his dad growing up.

"I think the biggest thing, as a running back in general in pass pro, is having a mindset," Williams said. "You can't have a mindset of being shy or timid, you've gotta be able to deliver the blow first to the linebacker. That's something I've always been taught. Growing up, my dad always made me play linebacker on his defense, so like I obviously wanted to go hit some people. I've always had that defensive mentality in pass pro that I'm going to hit you if you hit me."

Williams said he and his family woke up this morning expecting the phone call to potentially come early but deal with some long unexpected days instead. Still, it proved to be more than worth the wait when he got the call from the Rams on Saturday afternoon.

Not only does he get to begin his career with his favorite team as a kid, he gets to do it with one of the most innovative offensive staffs in the NFL when it comes to the way they use skill position players.