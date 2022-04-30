Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select DB Derion Kendrick with 212th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 02:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have selected Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick with the 212th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kendrick posted 41 tackles, three pass breakups and a team-high four interceptions in 15 starts for the national-champion Bulldogs last season en route to Second-Team All-SEC honors. Prior to transferring to Georgia, he played three seasons at Clemson.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DB Derion Kendrick | 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick from his time at Georgia.

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
1 / 6

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
2 / 6

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Jim Rassol/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
3 / 6

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the Bulldogs' game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
4 / 6

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the Bulldogs' game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Tony Walsh/© 2021 UGA Athletic Association
Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during Georgia's game against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
5 / 6

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during Georgia's game against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2021
Derion Kendrick runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
6 / 6

Derion Kendrick runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kendrick joins a Rams defensive back room that currently includes, Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, David Long Jr., Robert Rochell, Grant Haley, Jake Gervase and draft classmates Decobie Durant and Quentin Lake.

