Rams select DB Derion Kendrick with 212th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have selected Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick with the 212th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kendrick posted 41 tackles, three pass breakups and a team-high four interceptions in 15 starts for the national-champion Bulldogs last season en route to Second-Team All-SEC honors. Prior to transferring to Georgia, he played three seasons at Clemson.