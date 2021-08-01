Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Darrell Henderson Jr. ready for lead role

Aug 01, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Last season, Darrell Henderson Jr. was the Rams' No. 1 running back for a few games due to injuries to eventual leading rusher Cam Akers. In wake of Akers tearing his Achilles last week, Henderson will be tasked with taking on the lead role again, and is prepared to do so.

"If it's on me, then I'm ready for it," Henderson said after Friday's practice.

Henderson said the last time he had the role was when he suited up South Panola (Mississippi) High. He estimates he was given "about 30" touches per game. Looking at his stats, it wasn't hard to see why: He rushed for 2,253 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior, helping him finishing his high school career averaging 109.5 rushing yards per game and 6.8 yards per carry.

The former University of Memphis standout also had a taste of that workload last year against the Bills in Week 3, the first of two games Akers missed due to a rib injury. He finished with 20 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown in a 35-32 Rams loss.

"I would just go out and play," Henderson said, when asked what he took away from that two-game stretch. "Do me and play the game the way I play it and trust the other guys on the field with me."

As Henderson gets set to resume the role, McVay's mission is to figure out the right balance of maximizing Henderson's skillset/talents while keeping him healthy. Henderson understands the importance of running backs staying fresh at this level, so he's fine with Los Angeles rotating its younger running backs in. And he was still effective the last time he shared a backfield – splitting carries in college, he rushed for 3,545 yards and 36 touchdowns on 431 attempts across three seasons, adding 63 receptions for 758 yards and eight touchdowns in the passing game.

"I think he's got the ability, there's no doubt about it," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Friday's practice. It's really just kind of figuring out what's going to be the best, I don't want to say pitch count, but the best way to utilize him and really have the big picture in mind. He's our most established guy without a doubt."

While ready to make the most of the opportunity, Henderson also feels for Akers.

"I mean I never want to see a player get hurt, and me coming off two ankle surgeries, it's just horrible," Henderson said. "When I heard that I immediately looked down at mine, because I'm like let me make sure your mine are still good. It's just horrible to see him go out like that, and we're going to dedicate this year for him."

Related Content

news

Travin Howard: "Feels good to be playing football again"

Rams linebacker Travin Howard is happy to be back on the field after preseason knee injury forced him to miss the 2020 season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Leonard Floyd react to Day 4 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had to say about the competitive redzone period during Day 4 of Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, working with quarterback Matthew Stafford and more. 
news

Competitive redzone period delights crowd: 10 Observations from Day 4 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 4 of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Bobby Brown III to undergo thumb surgery, Robert Rochell to undergo wrist surgery

An injury update from training camp on Rams rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 7/31: Fans welcomed to UC Irvine for Family Day

What Rams fans should know ahead of Saturday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Big Year 2 in store for Jordan Fuller

After making an immediate impact as a rookie, Rams safety Jordan Fuller is gearing up for a potential bigger role in his second season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Darrell Henderson Jr. react to Day 3 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. had to say about Henderson taking on a lead back role, higher expectations for Fuller in Year 2, and more after Day 3 of Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Steven Jackson talks Rams running backs, Training Camp

Rams legend Steven Jackson was at UC Irvine for Day 3 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. Here's what he had to say about Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., being at training camp, and what he's up to these days. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 7/30: Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day highlights Day 3

What Rams fans should know ahead of Friday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Day 2 of 2021 Training camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say about working with Matthew Stafford, the secondary, and more. 
news

Matthew Stafford impresses, but secondary makes big plays too: 10 Observations from Day 2 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 2 of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
Advertising