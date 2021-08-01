From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Leonard Floyd react to Day 4 of Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd each met with local media Saturday following the fourth practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing the competitive redzone period during Saturday's practice (McVay), connecting with quarterback Matthew Stafford (Woods), the current group of EDGE players (Floyd), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I think the goal is being able to push one another and when you get into those competitive situations, that's exactly what we want to be able to see." – McVay