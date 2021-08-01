From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Leonard Floyd react to Day 4 of Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd each met with local media Saturday following the fourth practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing the competitive redzone period during Saturday's practice (McVay), connecting with quarterback Matthew Stafford (Woods), the current group of EDGE players (Floyd), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"I think the goal is being able to push one another and when you get into those competitive situations, that's exactly what we want to be able to see." – McVay
- A back-and-forth redzone period highlighted Saturday, including a pick-six by cornerback Jalen Ramsey followed by a touchdown pass on the move from Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the corner of the endzone.
- The lively atmosphere added to the excitement of that period. "It is really fun to have the fans out here, too," McVay said. "You realize what a great atmosphere and environment that creates, one of the many things that makes football so special and I think our players thrive off that."
"I would just say elite." – Woods
- Asked how he would describe Stafford's passes, Woods came up with the above response, also praising the quarterbacks accuracy across all levels of the field.
- "He just (has a) really nice touch. An accurate quarterback on the short throws on his deep throws," Woods said. "So far, he has been really, really accurate."
"Our OLB room is full of guys with great motors, and they've been doing a good job of coming out and showcasing their talents." – Floyd
- Floyd has been pleased with what he's seen so far from the Rams' young edge rushers.
- He also thinks highly of Justin Hollins, a candidate to start opposite him. "Hollins showed me a lot of stuff last year," Floyd said. "He just coming out and he building off that, taking it one practice at a time, building up and growing from rep to rep."