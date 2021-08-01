Competitive redzone period delights crowd: 10 Observations from Day 4 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – The Rams welcomed a big crowd to UC Irvine on Saturday for their fourth practice of 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, and the fans on hand for Family Day didn't come away disappointed thanks to a competitive redzone period and other fun moments.
Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session:
1) Five goes for six: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey had one of the top plays of the day, intercepting a Matthew Stafford pass during red zone drills and returning it most of the distance toward the opposite endzone, with defensive lineman Aaron Donald somersaulting into the endzone to finish the play off. While it wasn't clear how Donald got the ball, there was a similar play during last year's training camp where Ramsey intercepted a pass and ran it most of the way back before lateraling the ball to Donald just before the goal line so Donald could score.
2) Then 9 finds 10: Stafford's response to the interception was equally impressive. The next play, he escaped the pocket and found wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the back corner of the endzone for a touchdown.
3) No-look pass: The redzone period ended with Stafford firing a no-look pass to running back Darrell Henderson Jr. for a touchdown.
4) Ramsey vs. DeSean Jackson: To the delight of the crowd, the final rep of one-on-one drills featured Ramsey lining up against DeSean Jackson. Stafford launched a deep ball down the right sideline, but Ramsey was there to break up the pass. The efforts of both the receiver and cornerback – and probably Stafford for the deep shot – garnered cheers from the crowd.
5) Getting a look at the running backs: Henderson looked explosive, while Xavier Jones and Jake Funk showed good agility. All three had touchdowns during the redzone period. Funk specifically had a nice outside run where he beat the defender to the pylon for the score.
6) Woods' big day: During 11-on-11 drills, Stafford fired a tight-window throw to Woods near the sideline, and Woods was able to get both feet in down while making the catch. Then, in a separate team drill emphasizing moving the ball, Stafford ended that drill threading the ball between two defenders to find Woods for the touchdown. Woods also had a sideline catch during the quarterbacks and wide receivers' preliminary throwing sessions on a sideline throw by Stafford that he juggled and successfully corralled with both feet in bounds, drawing cheers and applause from fans.
7) Ben Skowronek's strong hands: Rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek had another good session, catching a deep ball from backup quarterback John Wolford over the middle. Later on, in redzone work, Skowronek made a catch in tight coverage near the pylon, but defensive back Kareem Orr was there in time to prevent Skowronek from reaching over or crossing the goal line.
8) Denied by David Long Jr.: Cornerback David Long Jr. had a nice pass breakup on a Stafford pass intended for Kupp during 1-on-1s.
9) Micah Kiser's instincts: While linebacker Micah Kiser's instincts are nothing new given his tackling production, on Saturday he showed it during the move the ball team drill by ripping the ball loose from a receiver after they made the catch on a Stafford pass.
10) Family Day includes players, too: After Saturday's practice concluded, several players were greeted by their families as they came off the field.