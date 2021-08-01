Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Competitive redzone period delights crowd: 10 Observations from Day 4 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

Jul 31, 2021 at 07:38 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – The Rams welcomed a big crowd to UC Irvine on Saturday for their fourth practice of 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, and the fans on hand for Family Day didn't come away disappointed thanks to a competitive redzone period and other fun moments.

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session:

1) Five goes for six: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey had one of the top plays of the day, intercepting a Matthew Stafford pass during red zone drills and returning it most of the distance toward the opposite endzone, with defensive lineman Aaron Donald somersaulting into the endzone to finish the play off. While it wasn't clear how Donald got the ball, there was a similar play during last year's training camp where Ramsey intercepted a pass and ran it most of the way back before lateraling the ball to Donald just before the goal line so Donald could score.

2) Then 9 finds 10: Stafford's response to the interception was equally impressive. The next play, he escaped the pocket and found wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the back corner of the endzone for a touchdown.

3) No-look pass: The redzone period ended with Stafford firing a no-look pass to running back Darrell Henderson Jr. for a touchdown.

4) Ramsey vs. DeSean Jackson: To the delight of the crowd, the final rep of one-on-one drills featured Ramsey lining up against DeSean Jackson﻿. Stafford launched a deep ball down the right sideline, but Ramsey was there to break up the pass. The efforts of both the receiver and cornerback – and probably Stafford for the deep shot – garnered cheers from the crowd.

5) Getting a look at the running backs: Henderson looked explosive, while Xavier Jones and Jake Funk showed good agility. All three had touchdowns during the redzone period. Funk specifically had a nice outside run where he beat the defender to the pylon for the score.

6) Woods' big day: During 11-on-11 drills, Stafford fired a tight-window throw to Woods near the sideline, and Woods was able to get both feet in down while making the catch. Then, in a separate team drill emphasizing moving the ball, Stafford ended that drill threading the ball between two defenders to find Woods for the touchdown. Woods also had a sideline catch during the quarterbacks and wide receivers' preliminary throwing sessions on a sideline throw by Stafford that he juggled and successfully corralled with both feet in bounds, drawing cheers and applause from fans.

7) Ben Skowronek's strong hands: Rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek had another good session, catching a deep ball from backup quarterback John Wolford over the middle. Later on, in redzone work, Skowronek made a catch in tight coverage near the pylon, but defensive back Kareem Orr was there in time to prevent Skowronek from reaching over or crossing the goal line.

8) Denied by David Long Jr.: Cornerback David Long Jr. had a nice pass breakup on a Stafford pass intended for Kupp during 1-on-1s.

9) Micah Kiser's instincts: While linebacker Micah Kiser﻿'s instincts are nothing new given his tackling production, on Saturday he showed it during the move the ball team drill by ripping the ball loose from a receiver after they made the catch on a Stafford pass.

10) Family Day includes players, too: After Saturday's practice concluded, several players were greeted by their families as they came off the field.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Leonard Floyd react to Day 4 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had to say about the competitive redzone period during Day 4 of Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, working with quarterback Matthew Stafford and more. 
news

Bobby Brown III to undergo thumb surgery, Robert Rochell to undergo wrist surgery

An injury update from training camp on Rams rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 7/31: Fans welcomed to UC Irvine for Family Day

What Rams fans should know ahead of Saturday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Big Year 2 in store for Jordan Fuller

After making an immediate impact as a rookie, Rams safety Jordan Fuller is gearing up for a potential bigger role in his second season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Darrell Henderson Jr. react to Day 3 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. had to say about Henderson taking on a lead back role, higher expectations for Fuller in Year 2, and more after Day 3 of Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Steven Jackson talks Rams running backs, Training Camp

Rams legend Steven Jackson was at UC Irvine for Day 3 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. Here's what he had to say about Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., being at training camp, and what he's up to these days. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 7/30: Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day highlights Day 3

What Rams fans should know ahead of Friday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Day 2 of 2021 Training camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say about working with Matthew Stafford, the secondary, and more. 
news

Matthew Stafford impresses, but secondary makes big plays too: 10 Observations from Day 2 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 2 of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

From the Podium: Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay react to Day 1 of 2021 Training Camp

What Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay had to say about the atmosphere at 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, Terrell Burgess and DeSean Jackson making plays, and more. 
news

DeSean Jackson flashes speed, Terrell Burgess shines: 10 Observations from Day 1 of Rams 2021 Training Camp 

Here are 10 things that stood out from the first day of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
