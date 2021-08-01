Competitive redzone period delights crowd: 10 Observations from Day 4 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – The Rams welcomed a big crowd to UC Irvine on Saturday for their fourth practice of 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, and the fans on hand for Family Day didn't come away disappointed thanks to a competitive redzone period and other fun moments.

1) Five goes for six: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey had one of the top plays of the day, intercepting a Matthew Stafford pass during red zone drills and returning it most of the distance toward the opposite endzone, with defensive lineman Aaron Donald somersaulting into the endzone to finish the play off. While it wasn't clear how Donald got the ball, there was a similar play during last year's training camp where Ramsey intercepted a pass and ran it most of the way back before lateraling the ball to Donald just before the goal line so Donald could score.