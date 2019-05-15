David Edwards' unlikely path to the offensive line, NFL 

As one of the newest members of the defending NFC Champions, Edwards' travels about the offensive side of the ball are likely over, for the most part. But the experience as a passer and pass catcher might prove valuable for the young lineman, who's coming in with a better understanding of the process.

"I think it's really cool to see for example how [QB] Jared [Goff] or a guy like Rob, just to be able to see those guys own their craft and look back and be like, alright I did that once," Edwards said. "It's cool to see the different perspective of the nuances of the position and see how they are trying to help us."