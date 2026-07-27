Throughout this offseason, a record-breaking number of Los Angeles Rams players hosted youth football camps across the country. At these camps, the Rams and its players delivered on their commitment to youth engagement and fostering community building. Hosting a total of 20 Youth Football Camps from April through July, Rams players reached over 3,000 student athletes. Players' camps are a crucial component of the Rams' commitment to the next generation of football players and change makers. Fourteen active players brought their dedication to and beyond the greater Los Angeles area, hosting camps in nine different states.
Elementary through high school aged student-athletes had the opportunity to participate in football drills and receive personalized feedback from their favorite players. Participant experiences included giveaways for autographed memorabilia and Rams merchandise as well as photo opportunities. Wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams teamed up to host four camps across Southern California. Nacua also hosted a camp near his hometown in Utah. He provided the kids with learning opportunities, football equipment, and merchandise.
Players wide receiver Davante Adams, tight end Colby Parkinson, safety Kam Curl, safetyQuentin Lake, and cornerback Trent McDuffie all hosted various youth camps across the Greater Los Angeles region and Southern California. Curl additionally hosted a camp in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where he grew up. Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield hosted a camp in Dacula, Georgia, and defensive end Braden Fiske hosted his second annual Fiske Family Fun Day in Michigan City, Indiana.
COMMUNITY PHOTOS: WR Davante Adams, WR Puka Nacua, CB Trent McDuffie & more Rams players host youth football camps as part of offseason activities
A record-breaking number of Los Angeles Rams players hosted youth football camps across the country throughout this offseason. Browse through photos of the camps.
Across the country in North Carolina, running back Jordan Waters and defensive end Larrell Murchison both hosted their own camps in their respective hometowns. Just up the eastern seaboard, running back Blake Corum hosted a camp in Virginia, and cornerback Josh Wallace hosted in Maryland. Additionally, safety Kamren Kinchens hosted a camp in his hometown and college town of Miami, Florida.
Closing out this memorable offseason, Rams Legends Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth hosted a performance camp for young offensive and defensive linemen at the Rams Practice Facility on July 18. On the same day, Lake hosted his fourth annual Youth Football Camp at his alma mater, Mater Dei High School, the football powerhouse in Santa Ana, CA.
The Rams organization is committed to using their platform to be great civic partners across Los Angeles, and the players' hometown connections expand this reach across Southern California and beyond.