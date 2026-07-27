WR Davante Adams, WR Puka Nacua, CB Trent McDuffie & more Rams players host youth football camps as part of offseason activities

Throughout this offseason, a record-breaking number of Los Angeles Rams players hosted youth football camps across the country. At these camps, the Rams and its players delivered on their commitment to youth engagement and fostering community building. Hosting a total of 20 Youth Football Camps from April through July, Rams players reached over 3,000 student athletes. Players' camps are a crucial component of the Rams' commitment to the next generation of football players and change makers. Fourteen active players brought their dedication to and beyond the greater Los Angeles area, hosting camps in nine different states.

Elementary through high school aged student-athletes had the opportunity to participate in football drills and receive personalized feedback from their favorite players. Participant experiences included giveaways for autographed memorabilia and Rams merchandise as well as photo opportunities. Wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams teamed up to host four camps across Southern California. Nacua also hosted a camp near his hometown in Utah. He provided the kids with learning opportunities, football equipment, and merchandise.