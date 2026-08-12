Rams unite communities through girls flag football with Club Team Initiative

Throughout the inaugural season, the Rams have supported the clubs in the various regions by providing uniforms, equipment, field support, officials, coaching education, and development programming in partnership with USA Football and Bridgestone.

Beyond competition, clubs participated in a community service initiative WalkUnitedLA with the Rams at SoFi Stadium, where athletes, coaches, and families completed a 5K to help raise funds and awareness for neighbors and communities in need across Los Angeles.

The program concluded with a championship tournament where athletes debuted new custom club kits provided by the Rams as part of the organization's continued investment into creating a premium and empowering experience for participating girls flag athletes. The event also featured a tournament-style format across all divisions while celebrating the athletes, coaches, families, and community organizations helping lay the foundation for the future growth of girls flag football throughout Southern California ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Through partner support from Bridgestone and USA Football, athletes not only received the uniforms and equipment, but also had access to coaching education, league resources, and unique experiences that helped remove barriers to participation. The program aims to provide the opportunity and access for anyone wanting to play flag football in Southern California.