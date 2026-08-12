Rams unite communities through girls flag football with Club Team Initiative

The Los Angeles Rams are driven by the fact that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. The organization is committed to growing the game of football by providing access and opportunity for all youth across Los Angeles. The teams recently launched Rams Community Club Team Initiative is their latest effort to unite communities through access to football and provide resources for young athletes to grow on and off the field.
The Rams Club Team Initiative was created to build an accessible and community-rooted girls flag football ecosystem where athletes ages 6–18 can develop their skills, confidence, leadership, and lifelong connection to the game. Through a focus on accessibility, sustainability, culture, and development, the program aims to create opportunities for girls while establishing sustainable community-based programs across the Los Angeles market.
In its first season, the Rams supported seven community clubs, which consisted of nearly 30 teams, and more than 350 girls flag football student-athletes across Southern California. Clubs represented communities including Long Beach, Watts, East LA, Inglewood, South Orange County, Seal Beach, and the South Bay.
In its first season, the Los Angeles Rams Club Team Initiative supported nearly 30 girls flag football teams and more than 350 student-athletes around Los Angeles. Swipe through the best action shots from the championship tournament.
Throughout the inaugural season, the Rams have supported the clubs in the various regions by providing uniforms, equipment, field support, officials, coaching education, and development programming in partnership with USA Football and Bridgestone.
Beyond competition, clubs participated in a community service initiative WalkUnitedLA with the Rams at SoFi Stadium, where athletes, coaches, and families completed a 5K to help raise funds and awareness for neighbors and communities in need across Los Angeles.
The program concluded with a championship tournament where athletes debuted new custom club kits provided by the Rams as part of the organization's continued investment into creating a premium and empowering experience for participating girls flag athletes. The event also featured a tournament-style format across all divisions while celebrating the athletes, coaches, families, and community organizations helping lay the foundation for the future growth of girls flag football throughout Southern California ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Through partner support from Bridgestone and USA Football, athletes not only received the uniforms and equipment, but also had access to coaching education, league resources, and unique experiences that helped remove barriers to participation. The program aims to provide the opportunity and access for anyone wanting to play flag football in Southern California.
The Rams plan to expand into additional communities across the region while increasing opportunities for girls and strengthening the pathway from youth flag football to high school, the USA National Team, and Olympic development opportunities.