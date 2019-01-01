Five Takeaways: Defense Leads the Way in Victory over San Francisco 

1) EMPHASIS ON TAKEAWAYS

The Rams ended the regular season with 15 takeaways in their last six games — four of which came against the Niners on Sunday. With San Francisco sporting a young quarterback, defensive lineman Michael Brockers admitted L.A.'s defense felt it might be able to generate those kinds of numbers.

"So we felt if we could get some pressure in his face, there's no way he'll be able to complete passes and be able to see who he's throwing to. And we have one of the best — or the best defensive player in the league right now [in Aaron Donald]. So we knew we could probably get that done," Brockers said.

Los Angeles ended San Francisco's first three drives with takeaways, before linebacker Cory Littleton took an interception back for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Rams were able to score touchdowns on their first two offensive possessions, in large part because they started in the red zone after the defense got the ball.

"It's huge. We started inside the 10 or on the 13, I think, on the second one," quarterback Jared Goff said. "To be able to get up 14 and just start off — I think 11 minutes left in the first quarter we were up 14-0. To have that is just huge."