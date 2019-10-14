Five Takeaways: Uncharacteristic day for Rams' offense  

LOS ANGELES – Sunday's 20-7 home loss to the 49ers put the Rams in uncharted territory both offensively and as a team. At the same time, there were still a handful of individual performances on both sides of the ball worth mentioning.
Here are five instant takeaways from the matchup:
1) AN ATYPICAL PERFORMANCE BY THE RAMS OFFENSE
It is rare for a team to hold the Rams to fewer than 20 points. It is even rarer for a team to prevent them from reaching double digits.
Sunday was one of those rare games, as L.A. matched the second-lowest point total in a regular season game in the Sean McVay era.
In 33 of the previous 37 regular season games under McVay, Los Angeles' offense scored at least 20 points. Out of the four occasions in which they fell below that threshold, only two others time did they fail to reach double figures.
The 49ers' defense was allowing the fourth-fewest points and second-fewest total yards in the NFL entering the contest, so it wasn't as if the Rams weren't aware their work would be cut out for them. Historically, though, this was an unusual performance by the offense.
2) LITTLETON COMES IN CLUTCH
Highlighted as one of five players to watch against the 49ers, ILB Cory Littleton did not disappoint.
L.A's top-graded defensive player overall and in coverage through the first five weeks of the season posted a game-high 14 total tackles in the loss. His late fumble recovery and subsequent return (and lateral to CB Nickell Robey-Coleman) produced the Rams' second takeaway of the contest and created an opportunity for the offense to make it a one-possession game.
This is the third straight week Littleton has had a double-digit tackling performance.
3) WOODS FINALLY FINDS THE ENDZONE
For weeks, WR Robert Woods paved the for big plays by his teammates with his blocking. This week, his efforts were finally rewarded.
An eight-yard run on an end around accounted for the Rams' lone touchdown Sunday but also Woods' first of the season.
The seven-year veteran has one rushing attempt in four of L.A.'s first six games and gives opposing defenses one more offensive threat to be worried about.
4) HENDERSON PRODUCTIVE
In his first meaningful action since the season-opener at Carolina, where he had only one snap, Henderson was mostly an asset to the Rams' offense.
His first touch against the 49ers was a carry that went for 22 yards, and he followed that with a 14-yard run. The former University of Memphis standout's effectiveness led to more involvement in the second half, and he finished with six carries for 39 yards plus one reception for an additional nine.
Aside from miscommunication on a pitch from QB Jared Goff that resulted in a fumble, it was a productive day for the rookie.
5) NEW ADVERSITY
If there was one thing more foreign the Rams' offensive performance, it would be the team's current circumstances: This marks the first time under McVay that Los Angeles has lost three consecutive games.
A common question during postgame media sessions was whether being on the road for the next month could galvanize Los Angeles. Combined with not worrying about what the outside is saying, as some of L.A.'s players brought up, it could be just what the Rams need to turn things around.