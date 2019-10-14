Five Takeaways: Uncharacteristic day for Rams' offense  

LOS ANGELES – Sunday's 20-7 home loss to the 49ers put the Rams in uncharted territory both offensively and as a team. At the same time, there were still a handful of individual performances on both sides of the ball worth mentioning.

Here are five instant takeaways from the matchup:

1) AN ATYPICAL PERFORMANCE BY THE RAMS OFFENSE

It is rare for a team to hold the Rams to fewer than 20 points. It is even rarer for a team to prevent them from reaching double digits.

Sunday was one of those rare games, as L.A. matched the second-lowest point total in a regular season game in the Sean McVay era.

In 33 of the previous 37 regular season games under McVay, Los Angeles' offense scored at least 20 points. Out of the four occasions in which they fell below that threshold, only two others time did they fail to reach double figures.

The 49ers' defense was allowing the fourth-fewest points and second-fewest total yards in the NFL entering the contest, so it wasn't as if the Rams weren't aware their work would be cut out for them. Historically, though, this was an unusual performance by the offense.

2) LITTLETON COMES IN CLUTCH

Highlighted as one of five players to watch against the 49ers, ILB Cory Littleton did not disappoint.

L.A's top-graded defensive player overall and in coverage through the first five weeks of the season posted a game-high 14 total tackles in the loss. His late fumble recovery and subsequent return (and lateral to CB Nickell Robey-Coleman) produced the Rams' second takeaway of the contest and created an opportunity for the offense to make it a one-possession game.