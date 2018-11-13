Five Takeaways: Woods Reaches Career High in Win Over Seattle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After defeating the Seahawks 36-31 on Sunday, the Rams have guaranteed themselves back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2000 and 2001.
Here are five takeaways from Week 10.
1) CAREER HIGH FOR WOODS
Robert Woods has been remarkably consistent since becoming a member of the Rams wide receiving corps last year, but there's an argument that he's also elevated his game in 2018.
Woods reached a career high with 832 yards receiving with Sunday's victory, making four receptions for 89 yards. That put him above his previous career high of 781 yards receiving, set last year.
Woods and fellow wide receiver Brandin Cooks are currently on pace to both eclipse 1,000 yards receiving this year — which would give the Rams a pair of 1,000-yard receivers for the first time since 2006 when Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce accomplished the feat.