Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five Takeaways: Woods Reaches Career High in Win Over Seattle

Nov 13, 2018 at 01:25 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After defeating the Seahawks 36-31 on Sunday, the Rams have guaranteed themselves back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2000 and 2001.

Here are five takeaways from Week 10.

ft_11_13_18

1) CAREER HIGH FOR WOODS

Robert Woods has been remarkably consistent since becoming a member of the Rams wide receiving corps last year, but there's an argument that he's also elevated his game in 2018.

Woods reached a career high with 832 yards receiving with Sunday's victory, making four receptions for 89 yards. That put him above his previous career high of 781 yards receiving, set last year.

Woods and fellow wide receiver Brandin Cooks are currently on pace to both eclipse 1,000 yards receiving this year — which would give the Rams a pair of 1,000-yard receivers for the first time since 2006 when Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce accomplished the feat.

PHOTOS: Seahawks vs. Rams in week 10

JL7_3892
1 / 505
JL7_3036
2 / 505
JL7_3035
3 / 505
JL7_3512
4 / 505
JL7_3963
5 / 505
JL7_3452
6 / 505
JL7_4116
7 / 505
JL7_3972
8 / 505
JL7_4109
9 / 505
JL7_3520
10 / 505
JL7_3489
11 / 505
JL7_3665
12 / 505
JL7_3946
13 / 505
JL7_4180
14 / 505
JL7_3973
15 / 505
JL7_3827
16 / 505
JL7_3867
17 / 505
JL7_3597
18 / 505
JL7_3958
19 / 505
JL7_4299
20 / 505
JL7_4038
21 / 505
JL7_3716
22 / 505
JL7_4119
23 / 505
JL7_4199
24 / 505
JL7_4056
25 / 505
JL7_3931
26 / 505
JL7_3983
27 / 505
JL7_3966
28 / 505
JL7_4098
29 / 505
JL7_4201
30 / 505
JL7_4162
31 / 505
JL7_3935
32 / 505
JL7_4171
33 / 505
JL7_3581
34 / 505
JL7_4169
35 / 505
JL7_4167
36 / 505
JL7_4148
37 / 505
JL7_3674
38 / 505
JL7_3869
39 / 505
JL7_3571
40 / 505
JL7_4086
41 / 505
JL7_3893
42 / 505
JL7_3918
43 / 505
JL7_4127
44 / 505
JL7_4202
45 / 505
JL7_3843
46 / 505
JL7_4188
47 / 505
JL7_4262
48 / 505
JL7_3615
49 / 505
JL7_3821
50 / 505
JL7_4250
51 / 505
HU001929
52 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001880
53 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001918
54 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001620
55 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001960
56 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001876
57 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001956
58 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001961
59 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001977
60 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001873
61 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001933
62 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001946
63 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001952
64 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001809
65 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001913
66 / 505
HIRO UENO
IMG_0906
67 / 505
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
IMG_3240
68 / 505
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
IMG_5018
69 / 505
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
IMG_6970
70 / 505
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
IMG_4912
71 / 505
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
HU3_0059
72 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
CB7I5980
73 / 505
CB7I5983
74 / 505
DB1_6235
75 / 505
IMG_3214
76 / 505
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalezPhotography 2017
IMG_0647
77 / 505
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalezPhotography 2017
IMG_0564
78 / 505
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalezPhotography 2017
IMG_5322
79 / 505
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalezPhotography 2017
JL7_5171
80 / 505
DB1_6207
81 / 505
DB1_6225
82 / 505
CB7I6003
83 / 505
JL7_5255
84 / 505
CB7I6012
85 / 505
CB7I5948
86 / 505
CB7I5960
87 / 505
JL7_5160
88 / 505
DB1_6233
89 / 505
JL7_5115
90 / 505
JL7_5145
91 / 505
CB7I5956
92 / 505
DB1_6208
93 / 505
JL7_5174
94 / 505
JL7_5235
95 / 505
JL7_5267
96 / 505
DB1_6229
97 / 505
CB7I5976
98 / 505
CB7I5970
99 / 505
JL7_5150
100 / 505
JL7_5210
101 / 505
CB7I6009
102 / 505
CB7I5999
103 / 505
JL7_5148
104 / 505
CB7I5974
105 / 505
CB7I6007
106 / 505
CB7I5968
107 / 505
DB1_6225-2
108 / 505
DB1_6230
109 / 505
DB1_6208-2
110 / 505
DB1_6207-2
111 / 505
DB1_6154
112 / 505
JL7_5093
113 / 505
JL7_5088
114 / 505
DB1_6157
115 / 505
DB1_6233-2
116 / 505
JL7_5115-2
117 / 505
JL7_5087
118 / 505
DB1_6229-2
119 / 505
DB1_6230-2
120 / 505
JL7_5071
121 / 505
JL7_4966
122 / 505
DB1_6235-2
123 / 505
JL7_5047
124 / 505
JL7_5030
125 / 505
JL7_5018
126 / 505
JL7_5033
127 / 505
JL7_5077
128 / 505
DB1_6144
129 / 505
JL7_5031
130 / 505
DB1_6200
131 / 505
JL7_4544
132 / 505
DB1_6205
133 / 505
JL7_4665
134 / 505
JL7_4726
135 / 505
JL7_4449
136 / 505
JL7_4590
137 / 505
JL7_4447
138 / 505
JL7_4839
139 / 505
JL7_4396
140 / 505
JL7_4400
141 / 505
JL7_4742
142 / 505
JL7_4584
143 / 505
JL7_4906
144 / 505
JL7_4692
145 / 505
JL7_4694
146 / 505
JL7_4672
147 / 505
JL7_4612
148 / 505
JL7_4881
149 / 505
JL7_4404
150 / 505
JL7_4633
151 / 505
JL7_4551
152 / 505
JL7_4630
153 / 505
JL7_4592
154 / 505
JL7_4489
155 / 505
JL7_4870
156 / 505
JL7_4425
157 / 505
DB1_6136
158 / 505
JL7_4426
159 / 505
JL7_4390
160 / 505
JL7_4587
161 / 505
JL7_4488
162 / 505
JL7_4456
163 / 505
JL7_4472
164 / 505
JL7_4393
165 / 505
JL7_4419
166 / 505
JL7_4698
167 / 505
JL7_4560
168 / 505
JL7_4608
169 / 505
JL7_4611
170 / 505
JL7_4487
171 / 505
HU3_0079
172 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
HU3_0065
173 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL7_4445
174 / 505
JL7_4747
175 / 505
HU002252
176 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU3_0077
177 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL7_4610
178 / 505
HU002251
179 / 505
HIRO UENO
JL8_0481
180 / 505
HU001972
181 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002158
182 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002069
183 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002212
184 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002206
185 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002038
186 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002003
187 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002039
188 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU001999
189 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002036
190 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002011
191 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002129
192 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002239
193 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002146
194 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002221
195 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002218
196 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002087
197 / 505
HIRO UENO
JL7_5650
198 / 505
HU002073
199 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002173
200 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002184
201 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002018
202 / 505
HIRO UENO
JL7_5655
203 / 505
HU002106
204 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002072
205 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002004
206 / 505
HIRO UENO
JL7_5315
207 / 505
HU001997
208 / 505
HIRO UENO
JL7_5724
209 / 505
JL7_5367
210 / 505
HU002057
211 / 505
HIRO UENO
JL7_5647
212 / 505
HU002153
213 / 505
HIRO UENO
JL7_5373
214 / 505
HU001998
215 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002138
216 / 505
HIRO UENO
HU002128
217 / 505
HIRO UENO
DB1_5437
218 / 505
HU002241
219 / 505
HIRO UENO
JL7_5727
220 / 505
HU3_0327
221 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL7_5728
222 / 505
JL7_5320
223 / 505
JL7_5769
224 / 505
JL7_5386
225 / 505
HU3_0314
226 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
HU3_0336
227 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
HU3_0361
228 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL7_5726
229 / 505
JL7_5725
230 / 505
JL7_5369
231 / 505
JL7_5771
232 / 505
JL7_5754
233 / 505
HU3_0309
234 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL7_5355
235 / 505
HU3_0386
236 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL7_5653
237 / 505
HU3_0324
238 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
HU3_0346
239 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
HU3_0347
240 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
HU3_0367
241 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
HU3_0350
242 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL8_0399
243 / 505
HU3_0316
244 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
HU3_0329
245 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
HU3_0355
246 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL8_0461
247 / 505
HU3_0389
248 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL8_0307
249 / 505
JL8_0383
250 / 505
HU3_0339
251 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL8_0411
252 / 505
JL8_0507
253 / 505
JL8_0356
254 / 505
JL8_0367
255 / 505
JL8_0421
256 / 505
JL8_0397
257 / 505
JL8_0344
258 / 505
JL8_0398
259 / 505
JL8_0353
260 / 505
JL8_0347
261 / 505
JL8_0443
262 / 505
JL8_0349
263 / 505
JL8_0363
264 / 505
JL8_0426
265 / 505
JL8_0492
266 / 505
JL8_0455
267 / 505
JL8_0288
268 / 505
JL7_7127
269 / 505
JL7_6822
270 / 505
JL7_7193
271 / 505
JL7_6359
272 / 505
JL7_6820
273 / 505
JL7_7051
274 / 505
JL7_6128
275 / 505
JL7_6142
276 / 505
JL7_6325
277 / 505
JL7_5817
278 / 505
JL7_6165
279 / 505
JL7_6451
280 / 505
JL7_6436
281 / 505
JL7_6355
282 / 505
JL7_6509
283 / 505
JL7_5816
284 / 505
JL7_6020
285 / 505
HU002731
286 / 505
HIRO UENO
JL7_7144
287 / 505
JL7_6906
288 / 505
JL7_6260
289 / 505
JL7_6157
290 / 505
JL7_6336
291 / 505
JL7_6706
292 / 505
JL7_6460
293 / 505
JL7_6673
294 / 505
JL7_6935
295 / 505
JL7_6512
296 / 505
JL7_6524
297 / 505
JL7_6292
298 / 505
JL7_6637
299 / 505
JL7_5920
300 / 505
JL7_5819
301 / 505
JL7_5918
302 / 505
JL7_6612
303 / 505
JL7_6232
304 / 505
JL7_5823
305 / 505
JL7_6023
306 / 505
JL7_6227
307 / 505
JL7_5832
308 / 505
JL7_6772
309 / 505
JL7_6735
310 / 505
JL7_6932
311 / 505
JL7_5821
312 / 505
JL7_6057
313 / 505
JL7_6662
314 / 505
JL7_7055
315 / 505
JL7_6628
316 / 505
JL7_5827
317 / 505
JL7_6287
318 / 505
JL7_5803
319 / 505
JL7_6456
320 / 505
JL7_5825
321 / 505
JL7_7056
322 / 505
JL7_6328
323 / 505
JL7_6056
324 / 505
JL7_6732
325 / 505
JL7_6674
326 / 505
JL7_7054
327 / 505
JL7_7049
328 / 505
JL7_6664
329 / 505
JL7_6833
330 / 505
JL7_6663
331 / 505
HU3_0436
332 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL7_6657
333 / 505
HU002983
334 / 505
HIRO UENO
JL7_6380
335 / 505
JL7_7104
336 / 505
JL7_6092
337 / 505
HU3_0409
338 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL7_7145
339 / 505
JL7_7268
340 / 505
JL7_7134
341 / 505
JL7_7331
342 / 505
JL7_7329
343 / 505
JL7_6811
344 / 505
JL7_6085
345 / 505
HU3_0394
346 / 505
HIRO UENO/HIRO UENO
JL7_7247
347 / 505
JL7_7147
348 / 505
JL7_6382
349 / 505
JL7_7325
350 / 505
JL7_6440
351 / 505
JL7_7392
352 / 505
JL7_7374
353 / 505