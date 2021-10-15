Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

For Rams secondary, group effort needed to make up for Darious Williams' absence

Oct 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – For an idea of how valuable cornerback Darious Williams is to the Rams' secondary, consider that head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris have both said his positional flexibility plays a critical role in how fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey is deployed.

In other words, Williams is difficult to replace, and won't be by just one player while he's on injured reserve with an ankle injury. According to Morris, it will take a committee approach as the Rams prepare to be without Williams for the next three weeks starting this Sunday against the Giants (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

"Not to steal a (Patriots Head Coach Bill) Belichick (line), but he's a wonderful football player and he's a dream to coach," Morris said of Williams. "He's one of those guys that you can put all over the field. He's one of those guys that provides that versatility for not just AD (DL Aaron Donald) but everybody around him, some of the safety's, some of the guys that he's able to communicate with and how he moves about his business, how he goes about his process during the week. He really enables some of the other guys to get better and better as they go. And it's very difficult, but it's something that we're all built for, and it's something that this team is built for."

Initially, the Rams chose to keep rookie Robert Rochell on the outside, with third-year cornerback David Long stationed inside after Williams exited last week's game against the Seahawks with an ankle injury.

Morris and Ramsey wouldn't go into detail about what exactly the secondary would look like, understandable as not to tip off the Giants well in advance of kickoff, but Morris mentioned needing Rochell and Long, as well as safety Terrell Burgess (who has positional versatility) potentially stepping up into a bigger role after being used almost exclusively on special teams through the first five games. Donald mentioned Donte' Deayon potentially getting a bigger role as well.

No matter what the group looks like, Ramsey and Morris have full confidence in the players who will be asked to step up.

"We got people in place ready to step up, and I think they will," Morris said.

"I mean, I've been around the guys, you know what I mean?" Ramsey said. "I've been around the guys. I done worked with them. (I) grind with them, seeing them put the work in, challenged them myself, had them challenge me, and that's it. So, I'm confident going into the game."

Related Content

news

"It's hard to stop either one of us when we're fresh": Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel tandem impactful for Rams offense

Week 5 against the Seahawks marked the Rams' first full look at the backfield tandem of Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel. Here's what it means for their offense. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey talk Rams offense, adjusting to Darious Williams' absence in secondary, Giants prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Thursday media sessions as they continue their preparation for Week 6 against the Giants. 
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day looking forward to playing in front of family, coaches, friends when Rams take on Giants

When the Rams take on the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day will have plenty of supporters on hand. 
news

Where are They Now? Former Rams LB George Andrews

Former Rams linebacker George Andrews details how unfortunate injuries shortened his career, but also how they helped him find peace in his career after football.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Darrell Henderson Jr. preview Week 6 at Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Darrell Henderson Jr.'s Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for the Giants. 
news

McVay: Darious Williams likely to return from IR after three weeks

Following Rams cornerback Darious Williams' placement on IR, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday he anticipates it being a short-term stint. 
news

DL Michael Hoecht explains his time as a calculus tutor at Brown University, how he made the Rams' roster & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams DL Michael Hoecht to talk how he made the Rams' 2021 roster, being a calculus tutor at Brown University, his respect for DL Aaron Donald & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 71.
news

Notable Rams-Giants games through the years 

Ahead of their Week 6 matchup, theRams.com revisits some memorable Rams-Giants games in series history.  
news

First Look: Rams travel to Giants in Week 6 seeking third-straight road win

An early preview of Sunday's Week 6 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants. 
news

Robert Rochell: "Rookie is just a title" 

Not expecting to be starting this early in his NFL career, Rams rookie cornerback Robert Rochell proved to be a quick and resilient study. 
