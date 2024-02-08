Free Agent Spotlight: Carson Wentz offered veteran experience and came through in important Week 18 game

The 31-year-old Wentz spoke highly of the culture in the locker room and throughout the building, and the Rams likewise benefitted from having a veteran backup in the fold after having less experience behind Stafford through the first half of the season. Wentz has familiarity with the offense, so there's something to be said about that experience from a continuity standpoint.

"Absolutely," Wentz said after the Rams' Week 18 win over the 49ers, when asked if he could enjoy this journey being part of that game and a playoff team rather than a non-playoff bound team when he made the transition 8-9 weeks earlier. "It was a weird year being at home and all those things, but not only just to be a part of this team, but a winning culture. To just see how it's done here, it's a very different system for me. There's a lot of different things. It's a really young team, which has brought a lot of the joy back in the game because we got guys that are just having so much fun out there. A lot of these rookies, you can just see the joy that they play this game with. Sometimes when you get older and you become a veteran, it can just be kind of monotonous. Seeing the joy that these guys are playing with and their energy has really revitalized the game a little bit. I'm just seeing it from a different lens. It's been fun and I'm thankful that I've been here."